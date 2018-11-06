Markdown input

sanity-plugin-markdown

A Markdown editor with preview for Sanity Studio. Supports Github flavored markdown and image uploads. You can either drag image(s) into the editor or click the bottom bar to bring up a file selector. The inserted image(s) has a default width crop in the url which you can change to your liking with the Sanity image pipeline parameters.

Installation

sanity install markdown

Usage

Declare a field in your schema to be markdown

const myDocument = { type : "document" , name : "myDocument" , fields : [ { type : "markdown" , description : "A Github flavored markdown field with image uploading" , name : "bio" } ] }

Demo

License

MIT © Sanity.io See LICENSE