Rune Botten
Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.
A Markdown editor with preview for Sanity Studio. Supports Github flavored markdown and image uploads. You can either drag image(s) into the editor or click the bottom bar to bring up a file selector. The inserted image(s) has a default width crop in the url which you can change to your liking with the Sanity image pipeline parameters.
sanity install markdown
Declare a field in your schema to be
markdown
const myDocument = {
type: "document",
name: "myDocument",
fields: [
{
type: "markdown",
description: "A Github flavored markdown field with image uploading",
name: "bio"
}
]
}
MIT © Sanity.io See LICENSE
