By Rune Botten & Espen Hovlandsdal

Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.

sanity-plugin-markdown

A Markdown editor with preview for Sanity Studio. Supports Github flavored markdown and image uploads. You can either drag image(s) into the editor or click the bottom bar to bring up a file selector. The inserted image(s) has a default width crop in the url which you can change to your liking with the Sanity image pipeline parameters.

Installation

sanity install markdown

Usage

Declare a field in your schema to be markdown

const myDocument = {
  type: "document",
  name: "myDocument",
  fields: [
    {
      type: "markdown",
      description: "A Github flavored markdown field with image uploading",
      name: "bio"
    }
  ]
}

Demo

demo

License

MIT © Sanity.io See LICENSE

