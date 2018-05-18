Portable Text to Hyperscript

block-content-to-hyperscript

Render an array of block text from Sanity with HyperScript.

Installing

npm install --save @sanity/block-content-to-hyperscript

Usage

const h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) const blocksToHyperScript = require ( '@sanity/block-content-to-hyperscript' ) const client = require ( '@sanity/client' ) ( { projectId : '<your project id>' , dataset : '<some dataset>' , useCdn : true } ) const serializers = { types : { code : props => h ( 'pre' , { className : props . node . language } , h ( 'code' , props . node . code ) ) } } client . fetch ( '*[_type == "article"][0]' ) . then ( article => { const el = blocksToHyperScript ( { blocks : article . body , serializers : serializers } ) document . getElementById ( 'root' ) . appendChild ( el ) } )

Options

className - When more than one block is given, a container node has to be created. Passing a className will pass it on to the container. Note: see renderContainerOnSingleChild .

- When more than one block is given, a container node has to be created. Passing a will pass it on to the container. Note: see . renderContainerOnSingleChild - When a single block is given as input, the default behavior is to not render any container. If you always want to render the container, pass true .

- When a single block is given as input, the default behavior is to not render any container. If you always want to render the container, pass . serializers - Specifies the functions to use for rendering content. Merged with default serializers.

- Specifies the functions to use for rendering content. Merged with default serializers. serializers.types - Serializers for block types, see example above

- Serializers for block types, see example above serializers.marks - Serializers for marks - data that annotates a text child of a block. See example usage below.

- Serializers for marks - data that annotates a text child of a block. See example usage below. serializers.list - Function to use when rendering a list node

- Function to use when rendering a list node serializers.listItem - Function to use when rendering a list item node

- Function to use when rendering a list item node serializers.hardBreak - Function to use when transforming newline characters to a hard break (default: <br/> , pass false to render newline character)

- Function to use when transforming newline characters to a hard break (default: , pass to render newline character) serializers.container - Serializer for the container wrapping the blocks

- Serializer for the container wrapping the blocks imageOptions - When encountering image blocks, this defines which query parameters to apply in order to control size/crop mode etc.

In addition, in order to render images without materializing the asset documents, you should also specify:

projectId - The ID of your Sanity project.

- The ID of your Sanity project. dataset - Name of the Sanity dataset containing the document that is being rendered.

Examples

Rendering custom marks

const input = [ { _type : 'block' , children : [ { _key : 'a1ph4' , _type : 'span' , marks : [ 's0m3k3y' ] , text : 'Sanity' } ] , markDefs : [ { _key : 's0m3k3y' , _type : 'highlight' , color : '#E4FC5B' } ] } ] const highlight = props => h ( 'span' , { style : { backgroundColor : props . mark . color } } , props . children ) const content = blocksToHyperScript ( { blocks : input , serializers : { marks : { highlight } } } )

Specifying image options

blocksToHyperScript ( { blocks : input , imageOptions : { w : 320 , h : 240 , fit : 'max' } , projectId : 'myprojectid' , dataset : 'mydataset' } )

Customizing default serializer for block -type

const BlockRenderer = props => { const style = props . node . style || 'normal' if ( / ^h\d / . test ( style ) ) { const level = style . replace ( / [^\d] / g , '' ) return h ( 'h2' , { className : ` my-heading level- ${ level } ` } , props . children ) } return style === 'blockquote' ? h ( 'blockquote' , { className : 'my-block-quote' } , props . children ) : h ( 'p' , { className : 'my-paragraph' } , props . children ) } blocksToHyperScript ( { blocks : input , serializers : { types : { block : BlockRenderer } } } )

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.