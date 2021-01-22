Pricing update: Free users
PåTapp.no

By Espen Hovlandsdal & Kristoffer Brabrand

Shows beers currently on tap at craft beer bars in the Norwegian cities of Oslo, Bergen, Sandnes and Stavanger.

When logged in with Untappd, already rated beers will be marked with a familiar star badge
Search by beer name, brewery name or style

PåTapp.no ("On Tap" in Norwegian) is a service that lists all the available beers on tap at the many craft beer bars in Oslo, Bergen and Sandnes/Stavanger.

New beers are highlighted, and you can easily filter and search the list by beer name, brewery and style.

You can also log in with the popular Untappd service and have it synchronize your backlog of beer, which easily allows you to find beers you've not tried before.

Untappd also provides ratings for each beer, which might help you decide which beer to try next!

The page is built with Preact and uses Sanity for storing the content. Serverless functions keeps the data up to date in the background.

