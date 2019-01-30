Espen Hovlandsdal
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
Declare a Sanity schema using GraphQL SDL syntax
Declare a Sanity schema using GraphQL SDL syntax. Try the demo?
leadAsset ->
Lead asset)
BlogPost ->
blogPost)
@inline directive to use document type embedded into parent document
# In your Sanity studio folder yarn add sanity-graphql-schema
In your schema entry point (usually
schemas/schema.js), you normally have something along the lines of this:
import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator'
import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type'
import author from './author'
export default createSchema({
name: 'default',
types: schemaTypes.concat([author])
})
To use this module, import it, call the imported function with a GraphQL schema defined in the GraphQL schema definition language, and replace the value passed to
createSchema() with the output:
import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator'
import {fromGQL, graphql} from 'sanity-graphql-schema'
const schema = graphql`
type Author implements Document {
name: String!
profileImage: Image
}
type BlogPost implements Document {
title: String!
slug: Slug
body: Text
leadImage: CaptionedImage
tags: [String!]! @display(layout: "tags")
author: Author!
}
type CaptionedImage implements Image {
caption: String!
}
`
export default createSchema({
name: 'default',
types: fromGQL(schema)
})
@display(title: String, icon: String, layout: String)
Allows you to:
tags as layout for an array field)
@fieldsets(from: [SanitySchemaFieldSet!]!)
Set the fieldsets available for an object/document type. Takes an array of
{name, title} pairs
@fieldset(set: String!)
Assign a field to a given fieldset
@orderings(from: [SanitySchemaOrdering!]!)
Set the available ordering options for a document type.
Takes an array of
{name, title, by} pairs - see Sanity documentation for more information
@enum(values: [SanityNameTitlePair!]!, layout: String, direction: String)
Set on string fields if you only want to allow certain values.
values takes an array of
{name, title} pairs.
layout can be one of
dropdown or
radio,
dropdown being the default.
direction determines which way radio buttons flow (
horizontal,
vertical)
@extract(metadata: [String!]!, originalFilename: Boolean)
Set on fields of type
Image or
File to determine which metadata to extract, and whether or not to store the original filename
@slug(source: String, maxLength: Int)
Set on fields of type
Slug, determines which field to generate slugs from, or set maximum length of the slug.
@hotspot
Set on image fields to opt-in to the hotspot/crop functionality
@inline
Set on fields that use a document type as it's value if you want to embed the value instead of referencing an existing document
@hidden
Set on fields to hide them from the user interface, yet still be recognized by the underlying schema machinery
@readOnly
Set on fields to that should not be editable from the studio
markdown)
git clone git@github.com:rexxars/sanity-graphql-schema.git
cd sanity-graphql-schema
npm install
npm test
MIT © Espen Hovlandsdal
yarn add sanity-graphql-schema
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
An opinionated, enhanced Sanity.io plugin development experience.Go to Sanipack
Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.Go to Leaflet.js map input
Wow. Doge meme generator. Very plugin.Go to Doge generator