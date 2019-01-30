sanity-graphql-schema

Declare a Sanity schema using GraphQL SDL syntax. Try the demo?

Auto-infers title from type/field names ( leadAsset -> Lead asset )

-> ) Type names are automatically camelcased ( BlogPost -> blogPost )

-> ) Types that implement "Document" is made into document types

Document types as field type assumed to be references, object types as inline Use @inline directive to use document type embedded into parent document

Directives for most schema type options

"Non null" treated as "required" validation rule (only enforced in Studio)

Installation

# In your Sanity studio folder yarn add sanity-graphql-schema

Basic usage

In your schema entry point (usually schemas/schema.js ), you normally have something along the lines of this:

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator' import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type' import author from './author' export default createSchema ( { name : 'default' , types : schemaTypes . concat ( [ author ] ) } )

To use this module, import it, call the imported function with a GraphQL schema defined in the GraphQL schema definition language, and replace the value passed to createSchema() with the output:

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator' import { fromGQL , graphql } from 'sanity-graphql-schema' const schema = graphql ` type Author implements Document { name: String! profileImage: Image } type BlogPost implements Document { title: String! slug: Slug body: Text leadImage: CaptionedImage tags: [String!]! @display(layout: "tags") author: Author! } type CaptionedImage implements Image { caption: String! } ` export default createSchema ( { name : 'default' , types : fromGQL ( schema ) } )

Directives

@display(title: String, icon: String, layout: String) Allows you to: Set title of fields and types, overriding the auto-generated title Set layout mode for a field (for instance, set tags as layout for an array field) Set icon for document types by passing an icon ID (see example below)

Allows you to:

@fieldsets(from: [SanitySchemaFieldSet!]!) Set the fieldsets available for an object/document type. Takes an array of {name, title} pairs

@fieldset(set: String!) Assign a field to a given fieldset

@orderings(from: [SanitySchemaOrdering!]!) Set the available ordering options for a document type. Takes an array of {name, title, by} pairs - see Sanity documentation for more information

@enum(values: [SanityNameTitlePair!]!, layout: String, direction: String) Set on string fields if you only want to allow certain values. values takes an array of {name, title} pairs. layout can be one of dropdown or radio , dropdown being the default. direction determines which way radio buttons flow ( horizontal , vertical )

Set on string fields if you only want to allow certain values.

@extract(metadata: [String!]!, originalFilename: Boolean) Set on fields of type Image or File to determine which metadata to extract, and whether or not to store the original filename

@slug(source: String, maxLength: Int) Set on fields of type Slug , determines which field to generate slugs from, or set maximum length of the slug.

@hotspot Set on image fields to opt-in to the hotspot/crop functionality

@inline Set on fields that use a document type as it's value if you want to embed the value instead of referencing an existing document

@hidden Set on fields to hide them from the user interface, yet still be recognized by the underlying schema machinery

@readOnly Set on fields to that should not be editable from the studio

Todo

[x] Generate GQL types for custom types (color input, for instance)

[x] Custom scalars ( markdown )

) [x] Throw on non-reference union fields

[x] Better error handling

[x] Blocks/spans

[ ] Validation directives

[ ] Inject icons, input components as options argument

[ ] JSON scalar for arbitrary input for custom types? Or options as dotpath? Both?

Developing

git clone git@github.com:rexxars/sanity-graphql-schema.git cd sanity-graphql-schema npm install npm test

License

MIT © Espen Hovlandsdal