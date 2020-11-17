Next.js Landing Pages - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action. Go to Next.js Landing Pages

Events with Nuxt.JS - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling. Go to Events with Nuxt.JS

Gatsby Portfolio - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies. Go to Gatsby Portfolio

Blog with Gatsby - Starter Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end. Go to Blog with Gatsby

Diller Scofidio + Renfro - Made with Sanity A portfolio website for the interdisciplinary architectural practice Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Go to Diller Scofidio + Renfro

OMA.EU - Made with Sanity The OMA Web Presence is realized as an incongruous macroscope interlacing sprawling, omnivorous modes of discovery with rational, drill-down archival interfaces. Go to OMA.EU