Post Launch Post

On the 14th of November we flipped some switches and deployed some code bringing up the billing backends and making Sanity publicly available.

It's been a busy few of weeks.

Since then we have seen hundreds of sign-ups and spoken to lots of excited, savvy people. Even the inevitable Hacker News snark regarded mostly messaging and was drowned out by positive comments on our architecture.

After over 2 years of work and 6 months of testing with clients we felt it was ready. Sanity has been seeing heavy use in some pretty demanding places. Yet we are by no means done.

After launch we’ve finished a couple of features that we can’t wait to tell you about. We’ve also started making video introductions and tutorials.

We’re also publishing our roadmap. We’re not committing to dates as we would like to keep our priorities a dialogue with people using Sanity from day to day.

So anyway. Thanks for the support. And the shouts out along the way. We’re super relieved to see it out there.