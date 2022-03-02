We Stand By Ukraine

Sanity is a half US and half European company. We have no employees located in Ukraine or Russia, but we have users and customers that we highly value and many of our employees have ties to the region. Therefore:

We condemn Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and we support all international sanctions that can help end this war

We stand by our Ukrainian friends and customers, and we admire the bravery and resistance of the Ukrainian people

Our hearts are with everyone impacted by this meaningless war, in Ukraine, in Russia, and elsewhere

The IT industry accounts for 20% of Ukrainian exports, more than 5,000 IT companies employ more than 250,000 people in the country. Companies with strong teams or other relations to Ukraine include Gitlab, PandaDoc, Sisense to mention a few.

Sanity has a group of Ukrainian people and companies in our community. We have decided to pause and credit all billing to Ukrainian customers. Any customer directly impacted by this situation in Ukraine can contact us for the same treatment by emailing westandbyukraine@sanity.io.

#TechForUkraine