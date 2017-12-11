Install a Sanity Podcasting Platform

Designer, JavaScript hacker and recovering religious studies academic Knut Melvær has put together this plugin for using Sanity as a podcasting platform. It's a good example of how data models can be packaged up as a simple npm package. It's really only missing an audio preview widget for feature parity with similar offerings.

We hope to see many similar packages on NPM with data models, logic and UI components packaged for reuse.

Knut has also made a tiny service that converts the JSON that Sanity produces to the XML that podcatchers like.

Read more on Hacker Noon and on the project's page.