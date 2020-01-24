We are looking for a Digital Product Designer!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Condé Nast to Burger King and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

What you will be doing:

Contribute to a small team of passionate people building a great product

Define and create excellent new visual designs and interactions

Work on defining our visual identity and brand

Collaborate closely with product management and engineering

Create prototypes to quickly understand and communicate complex challenges

Define the requirements, not just translate them into designs

Work with product narratives and user research

This may be you:

Familiar with the constraints and material of digital products

Find joy in discovering elegant, simple solutions hiding in complex problems

Interested in how digital creative tools are built

Able to identify and attend to actual people's needs

Able to create elegant and compelling designs

A strong communicator that can articulate, discuss, and advocate for design decisions

Perhaps proficient with code so you can implement your own prototypes

You have:

3+ years of product design experience

Product design experience, spanning from ideation to implementation

A portfolio demonstrating a strong and accurate visual design sense

There are many roads leading up to being a digital product designer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out! Send us your portfolio.

Design at Sanity

Design at Sanity is about exploring and inventing a new medium with new sets of challenges and exciting opportunities. For us design is a negotiation of often contradicting concerns such as user needs, technological possibilities, business needs and aesthetics. The value of design is in navigating and finding inspiring possibilities within the constraints of the situation.

We believe in being pragmatic, working iteratively and collaboratively, testing early and often, and combining just enough research with extensive domain knowledge, invention and craftsmanship. We’re a small team in the process of defining and developing a design culture. Your perspectives and approaches will be central in shaping that culture.

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

You will be based out of one of Europe’s fastest growing cities (Oslo) ticking all the boxes when it comes to arts, night life, family friendliness, and the great outdoors. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in the San Francisco Bay Area from time to time.

Awesome social benefits, including child benefits, paid parental leave, universal healthcare, and proper Nordic vacations.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we strive to accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance and family.

Competitive salary and stock options.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Please don’t self-select out. Apply anyway!

Apply to the position here, and remember to attach your CV and portfolio!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.