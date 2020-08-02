How to Sanity.io - our values described

Rapid growth requires a solid foundation. This is an attempt at capturing our existing culture along with our best ambitions and clearly define how we want to behave. This document is about sharing the fundamental underpinnings that will allow us to stay sane and effective while achieving the seemingly impossible.

The Elements of Sanity

Embody Empathy — Value the user experience above all Rely on Trust — Reap freedom, velocity Work on What Matters — Let Fires Burn Be Considered, but be Brave — We seek excellence, not perfection Value Difference — Our diversity is a source of growth Celebrate Change — We learn and adapt as the world changes. Sometimes we change it. Be mindful, be clear — Precise, attentive interactions are multipliers

Embody Empathy

As product creators, empathy is at the heart of Sanity. We will conquer the world through our ability to understand our users, making their needs, dreams, and pains our own.

As a team, our empathy allows us to bring out the best version of each of us. By assuming the best possible intention in every action, and by challenging our own point of view we ensure that every team member is able to contribute their best insights contributing to the best possible decisions.

Rely on Trust

Trust is fundamental to our product. As a SaaS company, we are basically in the business of trust. But trust is also fundamental in how we work together.

Trust that you work here because we think you are exceptional. We trust you to make decisions — mostly great, sometimes with room for improvement. We trust you to take trust-worthy decisions by seeking information, applying reason and that you are mindful and ask when in doubt. Trust that we’ll celebrate great calls, but also address mistakes making sure we learn from them both as individuals and as a company.

Trust that you can speak your mind and be respected, but also trust the decisions we make. Avoid re-battles except when the situation changes, or new information becomes available.

Trust is fundamental to our decision making. Trusting that those around you are taking care of their responsibilities, that you are able to handle yours and that you will be notified of important events about to your responsibilities just as you inform others of things you learn that they need to know.

When this web of trust is in place, we are able to communicate effectively and take good decisions fast: We are set free to concentrate on the most valuable work that only we can do.

Work on What Matters

We accept that there will always be an infinite amount of crises, real and imagined, vying for our attention in every part of the company. We value the cool-headed approach in determining which crises are real, and which of those really do require our immediate attention.

We accept that we have limited resources and that working on what matters most to the success of our company and customers always will involve letting some fires burn.

Be Considered, but be Brave

There is no reward without risk. No innovation without danger of failure. We seek excellence, not perfection. We value considered action. We value careful designs. But we acknowledge that our reality is to make calls with limited information and execute on them with limited resources. This is not about accepting mediocrity, but not letting the pursuit of perfection hold us back.

Value Difference

When we are able to bring our differences together into one productive community, it becomes a source of strength and growth. True insight can only be achieved where a diversity of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences interact.

Celebrate Change

Change is given. We accept and embrace the changing world around us, but we do not wait for change to impact us. We assume change and act accordingly. We harness change as a source of learning, opportunity and growth and always look for ways we can be a cause of change for the better to those around us.

Be mindful, be clear

Clear, mindful interactions are what transforms a collection of talented individuals into a powerful, focused team. It helps us cut through the noise, tackle the unknown and enable diligence and exploration in our decision making. It is the foundation of a great working environment where a balance of work and life is enhanced by attentive decision making and deliberate actions.