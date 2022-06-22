Shopify’s Hydrogen framework and their hosting platform Oxygen are generally available! Hydrogen lets you build React 18 sites and Oxygen lets you host server-rendered components on Shopify’s infrastructure. This means you can always have up-to-date storefronts without compromising performance, user experience, or SEO.

We have been working with Shopify during the beta period of Hydrogen to create an example of how you can build remarkable storefronts that combine content with commerce on this new stack. Do check it out!

In the demo, we wanted to show how structured content can be combined with products for an engaging and delightful shopping experience – bringing your products to life.

To make the integration turnkey, we built the Sanity Connect app. You can find it on the Shopify marketplace. It syncs product information to your Content Lake without any configuration, making it easier to enrich commerce with exciting content.

The AKVA Demo store for Hydrogen and Oxygen shows how you can set up a total shopping experience powered by structured content. We have made the source code available on GitHub and documented what you need to know in its README.md. We believe it’s the best starting point if you’re curious about Hydrogen and Oxygen.

The AKVA Demo store features examples of:

How to fetch product data from Shopify and enrich it with content from Sanity

A complete e-commerce Studio that you can use with Sanity Connect for Shopify

Page-builder to make custom landing pages embedding products

Embed product CTAs in running copy using Portable Text

Collection pages that follow the rules and sort orders from Shopify

Editor-configurable navigation patterns

Custom component for adding product hotspots to images

Custom 404-pages that convert with product listings

…and much more

Check out the online demo and clone the repo to try it yourself!

You can also watch the walkthrough of Sanity Connect and the demo store here:



