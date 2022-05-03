Publishing: Scheduled

Note Scheduled Publishing has been replaced by our new Content Releases feature, available on the Growth plan and above. Content Releases offers everything you loved about Scheduled Publishing plus powerful new capabilities like bundled document updates, layered releases, and comprehensive validation. We recommend migrating to Content Releases for all scheduling needs.

There are a bunch of reasons you might need to publish something on a schedule: maybe there’s a planned event that happens at a specific time? Maybe you’re working against an inconvenient time zone where getting your change out at the right time would entail getting up in the middle of the night?

Sure, Sanity is API-driven and customizable so you’ve been able to do this in the past. And we've seen developers stand up front-end solutions or deploy server functions to make publishing happen at the right time.

But we’ve been missing an official solution that’s shrink-wrapped, box-fresh, and ready to go.

Missing till now that is, as today we’re releasing Scheduled Publishing on the team tier and above.





What do you get?

No added infrastructure or front-end complexity

Set a time. Get your documents published. That's it.

A scheduled document about to be rescheduled

Scheduling tooling

A standalone Schedules tool that gives your team an overview of upcoming documents that are slated to be published and the ability to filter them by time and status. It also provides context on who scheduled the document and when it was done.

Keep track of time zones

Working against different time zones can mean a lot of lookup and calculation. With Scheduled Publishing you can set what timezone you are working on and have all times shown



The grass in New York is a particular, very vibrant green

Installation and usage

As of the release of Sanity Studio v3.39.0, Scheduled Publishing has been made part of the core Sanity Studio functionality. To learn more about how to configure or opt out of the feature, visit the documentation.

Not exactly what you need? Of course scheduled publishing also ships with a fully documented API that you can use to implement your own custom tools and workflows.

Also: is this feature not doing what you need it to? Join the Sanity community on Slack and let us know in #ideas-and-feedback.