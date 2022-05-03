Publishing: Scheduled

There are a bunch of reasons you might need to publish something on a schedule: maybe there’s a planned event that happens at a specific time? Maybe you’re working against an inconvenient time zone where getting your change out at the right time would entail getting up in the middle of the night?

Sure, Sanity is API-driven and customizable so you’ve been able to do this in the past. And we've seen developers stand up front-end solutions or deploy server functions to make publishing happen at the right time.

But we’ve been missing an official solution that’s shrink-wrapped, box-fresh, and ready to go.

Missing till now that is, as today we’re releasing Scheduled Publishing on the team tier and above.





What do you get?

No added infrastructure or front-end complexity

Set a time. Get your documents published. That's it.

A scheduled document about to be rescheduled

Scheduling tooling

A standalone Schedules tool that gives your team an overview of upcoming documents that are slated to be published and the ability to filter them by time and status. It also provides context on who scheduled the document and when it was done.

Keep track of time zones

Working against different time zones can mean a lot of lookup and calculation. With Scheduled Publishing you can set what timezone you are working on and have all times shown



The grass in New York is a particular, very vibrant green

Installation and usage

Developers can install the Scheduled Publishing plugin by going to a studio folder and running:



sanity install @sanity/scheduled-publishing

Do go have a look at the README for full instructions on how to customize this for your editors. Who knows, you might not want scheduling for all document types or for everyone.

Not exactly what you need? Of course scheduled publishing also ships with a fully documented API that you can use to implement your own custom tools and workflows.

Also: is this feature not doing what you need it to? Join the Sanity community on Slack and let us know in #ideas-and-feedback.