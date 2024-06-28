⚡️ Trigger Webhooks in Sanity ⚡️

Trigger external webhooks right in your Sanity Studio.

Useful for rebuilding your website using a static site generator (Astro, SvelteKit, Next.js, Nuxt, 11ty, Jekyll, Hugo, etc).

Rebuilding a static site on every single publish is wasteful and noisy, especially when an editor is working through a dozen documents in a row. This plugin gives them one button to press once they are actually done.

For instance, you can trigger a build on Vercel, Netlify, Cloudflare Workers/Pages, GitHub Actions, or any webhook that accepts a plain GET or POST.

Behind the scenes, it stores a document in your Sanity dataset for each webhook, with its name, URL, method (POST/GET) and the encrypted auth token if needed. It also shows the last run status and date.

Openly –and heavily– inspired from sanity-plugin-vercel-deploy by ndimatteo.

This plugin fires the webhooks you own, and has nothing to do with Sanity's own GROQ-powered webhooks. They solve opposite problems:

Sanity webhooks This plugin Who fires The Content Lake, automatically An editor, by pressing a button When On every matching content change Only when someone decides to Configured In sanity.io/manage In the Studio itself Payload The document that changed None, just the request

You can use both: Sanity webhooks to react to content, this plugin to let people say "I'm done editing, ship it".

# npm npm i sanity-plugin-webhooks-trigger # yarn yarn install sanity-plugin-webhooks-trigger # pnpm pnpm i sanity-plugin-webhooks-trigger # bun bun i sanity-plugin-webhooks-trigger

Add it as a plugin in sanity.config.ts (or .js):

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { webhooksTrigger } from 'sanity-plugin-webhooks-trigger' export default defineConfig ({ //... plugins : [ webhooksTrigger ({ // title: 'Deploy', // text: 'Custom text', // encryptionSalt: 'replace-me-with-a-strong-string', // /** Default event type for GitHub repository dispatch webhooks */ // githubEventType: 'webhook-trigger', // /** Disable the "Trigger All" button when there are multiple webhooks */ // triggerAll: false, }), ], })

Webhooks pointing at api.github.com get a GitHub Event Type field, which has to match your workflow's types — otherwise GitHub accepts the request and silently starts nothing. It falls back to the plugin-level githubEventType , then to webhook-trigger .

on : repository_dispatch : types : [ deploy-website ]

The token needs the Contents: read and write permission. For an organisation repository, create the fine-grained token with the organisation as resource owner and have an admin approve it.

Webhook documents are created with a . in their _id , which keeps them readable only by authenticated users. Set an encryptionSalt to also encrypt the token at rest — generate one with openssl rand -hex 64 . Without it, tokens are stored in plain text.

⚠️ The salt ships in your Studio bundle, so encryption protects against a dataset dump, not against someone who can log into your Studio — storing secrets in an app is never really safe. Prefer the least powerful token that does the job: a deploy hook URL needs none at all, while a GitHub PAT for repository_dispatch requires Contents: read and write , which also allows pushing code.

Changing the salt later makes saved tokens undecryptable: runs fail with an explicit error and you have to re-enter each token.

MIT © Félix Péault (Flayks)

This plugin uses @sanity/plugin-kit with default configuration for build & watch scripts.

See Testing a plugin in Sanity Studio on how to run this plugin with hotreload in the studio.