Ruby Api Client

By Morning Brew

Ruby Library for the Sanity API

Sanity

The Sanity Ruby library provides convenient access to the Sanity API from applications written in Ruby. It includes a pre-defined set of classes for API resources.

The library also provides other features, like:

  • Easy configuration for fast setup and use.
  • A pre-defined class to help make any PORO a "sanity resource"
  • Extensibility in overriding the wrapper of your API response results
  • A small DSL around GROQ queries

Contents

Getting Started

Add this line to your application's Gemfile:

gem 'sanity-ruby'

Setup your configuration. If using in Rails, consider setting this in an initializer:

Sanity.configure do |s|
  s.token = "yoursupersecrettoken"
  s.api_version = "v2021-03-25"
  s.project_id = "1234"
  s.dataset = "development"
  s.use_cdn = false
end

To create a new document:

Sanity::Document.create(params: {_type: "user", first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan"})

You can also return the created document ID.

res = Sanity::Document.create(params: {_type: "user", first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan"}, options: {return_ids: true})

# JSON.parse(res.body)["results"]
# > [{"id"=>"1fc471c6434fdc654ba447", "operation"=>"create"}]

To create a new asset:

# TODO

To make any PORO a sanity resource:

class User < Sanity::Resource
  attribute :_id, default: ""
  attribute :_type: default: ""
  mutatable only: %i(create delete)
  queryable
end

To create a new document in Sanity:

User.create(params: { first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan" })

or if you need to validate the object in your application first:

user = User.new(first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan")
# your business logic here...
user.create

To make any PORO act like a sanity resource:

class User
  include Sanity::Mutatable
  include Sanity::Queryable
  queryable
  mutatable
end

Mutating

To create a document:

Sanity::Document.create(params: {_type: "user", first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan"})

To create or replace a document:

Sanity::Document.create_or_replace(params: { _id: "1234-321", _type: "user", first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan"})

To create a document if it does not exist:

Sanity::Document.create_if_not_exists(params: { _id: "1234-321", _type: "user", first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan"})

To delete a document:

Sanity::Document.delete(params: { _id: "1234-321"})

To patch a document:

Sanity::Document.patch(params: { _id: "1234-321", set: { first_name: "Carl" }})

Querying

To find document(s) by id:

Sanity::Document.find(_id: "1234-321")

To find documents based on certain fields:

Where

majority supported

where: {
  _id: "123", # _id == '123'
  _id: {not: "123"} # _id != '123'
  title: {match: "wo*"} # title match 'wo*'
  popularity: {gt: 10}, # popularity > 10
  popularity: {gt_eq: 10}, # popularity >= 10
  popularity: {lt: 10}, # popularity < 10
  popularity: {lt_eq: 10}, # popularity <= 10
  _type: "movie", or: {_type: "cast"} # _type == 'movie' || _type == 'cast'
  _type: "movie", and: {or: [{_type: "cast"}, {_type: "person"}]} # _type == 'movie' && (_type == 'cast' || _type == 'person')
  _type: "movie", or: [{_type: "cast"}, {_type: "person"}] # _type == 'movie' || _type == 'cast' || _type == 'person'
}
Sanity::Document.where(_type: "user", and: {or: {_id:  "123", first_name: "Carl" }})
# Resulting GROQ:
# *[_type == 'user' && (_id == '123' || first_name == 'Carl')]

Order

partially supported

order: { createdAt: :desc, updatedAt: :asc }
# order(createdAt desc) | order(updatedAt asc)

Limit

limit: 5, offset: 10
Sanity::Document.where(_type: "user", limit: 5, offset: 2)

Select

partially supported

select: [:_id, :slug, :title, :name]
Sanity::Document.where(_type: "user", select: %i[first_name last_name])

Should you need more advanced querying that isn't handled in this gem's DSL you can pass a raw groq query

Query Cheat Sheet

groq_query = <<-GROQ
  *[ _type =='movie' && name == $name] {
    title,
    poster {
      asset-> {
        path,
        url
      }
    }
  }
GROQ

Sanity::Document.where(groq: groq_query, variables: {name: "Monsters, Inc."})

Development

After checking out the repo, run bin/setup to install dependencies. Then, run rake test to run the tests. You can also run bin/console for an interactive prompt that will allow you to experiment.

To install this gem onto your local machine, run bundle exec rake install.

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/morning-brew/sanity-ruby.

License

The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

Install command

gem install sanity-ruby

Useful links

Contributor

