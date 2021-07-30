Ruby Api Client

Morning Brew
The Sanity Ruby library provides convenient access to the Sanity API from applications written in Ruby. It includes a pre-defined set of classes for API resources.
The library also provides other features, like:
Add this line to your application's Gemfile:
gem 'sanity-ruby'
Setup your configuration. If using in Rails, consider setting this in an initializer:
Sanity.configure do |s| s.token = "yoursupersecrettoken" s.api_version = "v2021-03-25" s.project_id = "1234" s.dataset = "development" s.use_cdn = false end
To create a new document:
Sanity::Document.create(params: {_type: "user", first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan"})
You can also return the created document ID.
res = Sanity::Document.create(params: {_type: "user", first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan"}, options: {return_ids: true}) # JSON.parse(res.body)["results"] # > [{"id"=>"1fc471c6434fdc654ba447", "operation"=>"create"}]
To create a new asset:
To make any PORO a sanity resource:
class User < Sanity::Resource attribute :_id, default: "" attribute :_type: default: "" mutatable only: %i(create delete) queryable end
To create a new document in Sanity:
User.create(params: { first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan" })
or if you need to validate the object in your application first:
user = User.new(first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan") # your business logic here... user.create
To make any PORO act like a sanity resource:
class User include Sanity::Mutatable include Sanity::Queryable queryable mutatable end
Sanity::Document.create(params: {_type: "user", first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan"})
To create or replace a document:
Sanity::Document.create_or_replace(params: { _id: "1234-321", _type: "user", first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan"})
To create a document if it does not exist:
Sanity::Document.create_if_not_exists(params: { _id: "1234-321", _type: "user", first_name: "Carl", last_name: "Sagan"})
Sanity::Document.delete(params: { _id: "1234-321"})
To patch a document:
Sanity::Document.patch(params: { _id: "1234-321", set: { first_name: "Carl" }})
Sanity::Document.find(_id: "1234-321")
To find documents based on certain fields:
majority supported
where: { _id: "123", # _id == '123' _id: {not: "123"} # _id != '123' title: {match: "wo*"} # title match 'wo*' popularity: {gt: 10}, # popularity > 10 popularity: {gt_eq: 10}, # popularity >= 10 popularity: {lt: 10}, # popularity < 10 popularity: {lt_eq: 10}, # popularity <= 10 _type: "movie", or: {_type: "cast"} # _type == 'movie' || _type == 'cast' _type: "movie", and: {or: [{_type: "cast"}, {_type: "person"}]} # _type == 'movie' && (_type == 'cast' || _type == 'person') _type: "movie", or: [{_type: "cast"}, {_type: "person"}] # _type == 'movie' || _type == 'cast' || _type == 'person' }
Sanity::Document.where(_type: "user", and: {or: {_id: "123", first_name: "Carl" }}) # Resulting GROQ: # *[_type == 'user' && (_id == '123' || first_name == 'Carl')]
partially supported
order: { createdAt: :desc, updatedAt: :asc } # order(createdAt desc) | order(updatedAt asc)
limit: 5, offset: 10
Sanity::Document.where(_type: "user", limit: 5, offset: 2)
partially supported
select: [:_id, :slug, :title, :name]
Sanity::Document.where(_type: "user", select: %i[first_name last_name])
Should you need more advanced querying that isn't handled in this gem's DSL you can pass a raw groq query
groq_query = <<-GROQ *[ _type =='movie' && name == $name] { title, poster { asset-> { path, url } } } GROQ Sanity::Document.where(groq: groq_query, variables: {name: "Monsters, Inc."})
After checking out the repo, run
bin/setup to install dependencies. Then, run
rake test to run the tests. You can also run
bin/console for an interactive prompt that will allow you to experiment.
To install this gem onto your local machine, run
bundle exec rake install.
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/morning-brew/sanity-ruby.
The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.
gem install sanity-ruby
