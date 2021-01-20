export default { name : 'episode' , title : 'Episode' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'title' , title : 'Title' , required : true , description : 'Remember that long titles can be truncated in podcast apps' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'podcast' , description : 'Choose podcast(s) to publish this episode in' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'reference' , weak : true , to : [ { type : 'podcast' } ] } ] } , { name : 'schedule' , type : 'schedule' , title : 'Publish schedule' , } , { name : 'file' , title : 'Podcast media file' , description : 'Most podcatchers support .mp3, but other audio-formats may work as well' , type : 'file' } , { name : 'fileUrl' , title : 'External location for podcast media file' , description : 'For when you host your podcast media file elsewhere' , type : 'url' } , { name : 'duration' , title : 'Duration' , description : 'HH:MM:SS' , type : 'string' } , { name : 'subtitle' , type : 'string' , title : 'Subtitle' , } , { name : 'explicit' , title : 'Explicit content' , type : 'boolean' } , { name : 'summary' , title : 'Summary' , description : 'An episode summary is a string containing one or more descriptive sentences summarizing your episode for potential listeners. You can specify up to 4000 characters.' , type : 'text' } , { name : 'description' , title : 'Description' , description : ` An episode description is a string containing one or more sentences describing your episode to potential listeners. You can specify up to 4000 characters. ` , type : 'text' , validation : Rule => Rule . max ( 4000 ) } , { name : 'content' , title : 'Content' , description : 'An episode note. Where encoded is a string containing information about your episode.' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'block' } ] } , { name : 'linkList' , title : 'Link list' , description : 'A more structured way to add links for show notes. Will be compiled at the end of the episode content field in a podcast RSS feed' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'linkListItem' } ] } , { name : 'slug' , title : 'Episode slug' , type : 'slug' , description : 'When you need to refer to your podcast episode in a url' , options : { source : 'title' , slugify : input => input . toLowerCase ( ) . replace ( / \s+ / g , '-' ) . slice ( 0 , 200 ) } } , { name : 'tags' , title : 'Tags' , type : 'array' , options : { layout : 'tags' } , of : [ { type : 'string' } ] } , { name : 'itunes' , title : 'iTunes Settings' , type : 'itunesEpisodeSettings' , } , { name : 'coverArt' , title : 'Cover art' , type : 'image' } , { name : 'sponsors' , type : 'array' , title : 'Sponsors' , of : [ { type : 'sponsorRead' } ] } , ] , orderings : [ { title : 'Publish Date, New' , name : 'publishDateDesc' , by : [ { field : 'schedule.publish' , direction : 'desc' } ] } , { title : 'Publish Date, Old' , name : 'publishDateAsc' , by : [ { field : 'schedule.publish' , direction : 'asc' } ] } ] , preview : { select : { title : 'title' , subtitle : 'podcast.0.title' , description : 'summary' , media : 'coverArt' , schedule : 'schedule' } , prepare ( { title , subtitle , description , media , schedule } ) { return { title , esubtitle : ` ${ new Date ( schedule . publish ) . toDateString ( ) } – ${ subtitle } ` , description , media , } } } } ;