GROQ Reference Lookup + Add & Replace

The reference component purpose is to quickly use GROQ inline in your content studio to lookup items of varied complexity and add them to an array. This was the result of me needed to build large arrays of content like products for Shopify like tagging/population.

As a developer it's easy to write a query and search for specific types of content to quickly add to a modular array input. Not only that but I wanted to make sure manually entered content was maintained as well, as a result you can either replace items or add them to the module when using the input. Probably needs some refactoring per use case but a great start for building out custom fetching into your sanity array instances.