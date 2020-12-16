I've been building websites for the last 10-15 years. Recently doing so in the NYC greater area both for agencies, my own agency, and now consulting on my own. I've been using Sanity as my goto CMS/Content backend for the last 2 years. I've built a number of Marketing/Headless e-commerce with Sanity and hope to continue to use the platform to further client needs/solutions.

I'm also the creator of an open source Shopify-Sanity-Gatsby starter called Midway. It's a bit of a hybrid but a good entry into the Headless landscape of commerce.