A Shopify Multi-Site flowing into a single Sanity instance and back out into 2 unique frontend experiences.
Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand.
Organize your content in a way to easily stage core components like home, navigations, and other global modules
Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.
Run GROQ queries in the studio to populate an array module.
Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.
CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularity
I've been building websites for the last 10-15 years. Recently doing so in the NYC greater area both for agencies, my own agency, and now consulting on my own. I've been using Sanity as my goto CMS/Content backend for the last 2 years. I've built a number of Marketing/Headless e-commerce with Sanity and hope to continue to use the platform to further client needs/solutions.
I'm also the creator of an open source Shopify-Sanity-Gatsby starter called Midway. It's a bit of a hybrid but a good entry into the Headless landscape of commerce.