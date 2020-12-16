Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Kevin Green

Technical Consultant and Internet Craftsman

kevin@ctrlaltdel.world
kevingreen.sucks
United States
Joined: February 2019
Internet Craftsman
Available for work

Contributions

Baggu
Made with Sanity

A Shopify Multi-Site flowing into a single Sanity instance and back out into 2 unique frontend experiences.

Kevin Green

Allkinds
Made with Sanity

Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand.

Kevin Green

Crafting a Theme Engine
Guide

Organize your content in a way to easily stage core components like home, navigations, and other global modules

Kevin Green

Occo
Made with Sanity

Featured

Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.

Kevin Green

Heed Foods
Made with Sanity

Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.

Kevin Green

Prima
Made with Sanity

CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularity

Kevin Green

About Kevin

I've been building websites for the last 10-15 years. Recently doing so in the NYC greater area both for agencies, my own agency, and now consulting on my own. I've been using Sanity as my goto CMS/Content backend for the last 2 years. I've built a number of Marketing/Headless e-commerce with Sanity and hope to continue to use the platform to further client needs/solutions.

I'm also the creator of an open source Shopify-Sanity-Gatsby starter called Midway. It's a bit of a hybrid but a good entry into the Headless landscape of commerce.

Expertise