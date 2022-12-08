Baboon to the Moon

The Baboon team had a legacy Shopify theme experience that was in need of a large overhaul. We took the years of modification and enhancement made via hacking the theme and adding plugins like Shogun to create custom pages and build a new experience from the ground up.

We choose the Hydrogen platform after much deliberation over headless/theme/hybrid. We found the bonuses of having Shopify hosted Oxygen (they're on plus) as well as the in-house support for the new framework meant we'd have additional resources when troubleshooting any parts of the build. While adding multipass I was able to contact Shopify support vs in the past you don't have real access to headless resources on the Shopify chat.

The goal of the build was to enrich every aspect of the experience, allowing for modularity, in-depth resource linking, complex variant structure and editorialized collection pages. While we do sync the Shopify traditional collections we don't actually utilize the Shopify curated products from them. This is because we needed the ability to create collections that showcases specific offerings for specific situations. The client has the ability to return the core product with variants below, split product cards out so every variant color is displayed, return only limited run/core/sale items as well as alternate the model/product image when displaying the products.

Bonus Points