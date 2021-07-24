I worked closely with the branding/design team as well as the Allkinds team to help define the functionality as well as complex data structure. The site which is at it's core a Shopify experience, stitches many additional metafields together in the Sanity sync to link products together to craft the unique world building of the Allkinds product offering.

Sanity allowed us to create these multi-tiered taxonomy structures and clean up the data coming from the PIM solution to allow for an easy and modular editing experience. Using Sanity & Gatsby we were able to achieve many things:

A modular system for extending products, collections, and general marketing pages

Easily linking products from similar worlds when necessary through a Shopify→Sanity powered sync integration

Using GROQ we created very flexible merchandising from not displaying products without prices/images to giving the client toggles in the backend to quick unmerchandise/remove items

Easily sync'd data into Algolia for granular search ranking

Editorial style merchandising of collection landing experiences, to allow for really custom customer experiences as opposed to the traditional grid.

custom TV player powered by Youtube + Sanity, has commercials that you can also build inside of the Sanity studio

Rich Ingredient index, these ingredients are both associated to individual products as well as indexable/searchable in the Ingredient database

The framework of choice was Gatsby built on top of the Midway baseplate, it allowed us to quickly scale of core features so we could focus on the larger complexities. Theres a number of other technologies including full fledged accounts, Multi-pass customer sessions, custom gift card integration and look up, direct integration to store locations/availability.