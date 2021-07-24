Kevin Green
Technical Consultant and Internet Craftsman
Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand.
I worked closely with the branding/design team as well as the Allkinds team to help define the functionality as well as complex data structure. The site which is at it's core a Shopify experience, stitches many additional metafields together in the Sanity sync to link products together to craft the unique world building of the Allkinds product offering.
Sanity allowed us to create these multi-tiered taxonomy structures and clean up the data coming from the PIM solution to allow for an easy and modular editing experience. Using Sanity & Gatsby we were able to achieve many things:
The framework of choice was Gatsby built on top of the Midway baseplate, it allowed us to quickly scale of core features so we could focus on the larger complexities. Theres a number of other technologies including full fledged accounts, Multi-pass customer sessions, custom gift card integration and look up, direct integration to store locations/availability.
Technical Consultant and Internet Craftsman
Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.Go to Occo
A Shopify Multi-Site flowing into a single Sanity instance and back out into 2 unique frontend experiences.Go to Baggu
Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.Go to Heed Foods
CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularityGo to Prima