Heed Foods

By Kevin Green

Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.

Collections Landing
Product Landing
Cart Experience with custom Free item powered by Sanity integration

Editing environment

home
PDP with linked product & Modules

Heed was originally a traditional Shopify commerce experience. We took the bones of the original site and built it from the ground up into a headless experience. As a result the client has full flexibility to create modular pages, products and blog posts. We also integrated with recharge to ensure the subscription experience was still maintained. Additional configurations for cart upsells and linked product structure allows for an extremely shoppable experience throughout the entire frontend and an easy client management experience in the Sanity side.

