Heed Foods

Kevin Green
Technical Consultant and Internet Craftsman
Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.
Heed was originally a traditional Shopify commerce experience. We took the bones of the original site and built it from the ground up into a headless experience. As a result the client has full flexibility to create modular pages, products and blog posts. We also integrated with recharge to ensure the subscription experience was still maintained. Additional configurations for cart upsells and linked product structure allows for an extremely shoppable experience throughout the entire frontend and an easy client management experience in the Sanity side.
Technical Consultant and Internet Craftsman
Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.Go to Occo
A Shopify Multi-Site flowing into a single Sanity instance and back out into 2 unique frontend experiences.Go to Baggu
Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand.Go to Allkinds
CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularityGo to Prima