Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Prima

By Kevin Green

CBD Wellness brand with a focus on editorial and complex product modularity

About the project

The Prima team had a very specific requirement for this build. They need to have both the flexibility and power of an e-commerce platform, while also having granular control of the site structure and content.

Coming form a custom platform they wanted to remove the technical debt of building anything from scratch. I experimented with a number of CMS solutions prior to landing on Sanity for this particular project (This is the first site I ever used Sanity on). Once I got it up and running and the ease of which I was able to quickly add content types, create flexible content, create relationships, I knew that Sanity was the choice for me. I wrote a custom sync from Shopify that saved products directly into the platform, and that basically sealed the deal for Sanity being the answer to my prayers.

From there I was able to build out countless modules that are still in use today, craft both marketing/campaign page building for ads. And create unique bundling of products while adding to cart directly in the CMS. The evolution of Sanity since launching Prima nearly 2 years ago is truly a wonderful. The client could not be happier with the solutions and with the continued additions to the platform.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Occo

Featured

Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.

Kevin Green

Baggu

A Shopify Multi-Site flowing into a single Sanity instance and back out into 2 unique frontend experiences.

Kevin Green

Allkinds

Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand.

Kevin Green

Heed Foods

Heed is a dog food company with some unique needs from a modular product and page perspective.

Kevin Green