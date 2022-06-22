Remove.bg Asset Source

Rein Undheim
Consultant at Stacc creating systems for fintechs
Allows you to use the remove.bg api from the studio to remove the background from your images
NOTE
This is the Sanity Studio v3 version of sanity-plugin-asset-source-remove-bg.
Plugin for Sanity Studio providing asset source for removing the background of existing images with the Remove.bg API. Caution: The service offers 50 free preview images each month, which are of a lower quality, but you are able to purchase credits at their website. (I am not affiliated by any means with Remove.bg)
Features
What might be added
Set a custom background color or picture.
Batch conversion
Uploading an image directly to the plugin for bg removal without storing it in the sanity library
??? any suggestions?
npm install --save sanity-plugin-asset-source-remove-bg
or
yarn add sanity-plugin-asset-source-remove-bg
Parameters:
apiKey: String | Can be created here: Remove.bg
allowedUserRoles?: String[]
Add it as a plugin in sanity.config.ts (or .js):
import {createConfig} from 'sanity' import {removeBgAssetSourcePlugin} from 'sanity-plugin-remove-bg-converter' export const createConfig({ /... plugins: [ removeBgAssetSourcePlugin({ apiKey: "my-api-key", allowedUserRoles: ["administrator", "editor"] }) ] })
Make sure to run
npm run build once, then run
npm run link-watch
In another shell,
cd to your test studio and run:
npx yalc add sanity-plugin-asset-source-giphy --link && yarn install
Now, changes in this repo will be automatically built and pushed to the studio, triggering hotreload. Yalc avoids issues with react-hooks that are typical when using yarn/npm link.
This plugin uses @sanity/plugin-kit with default configuration for build & watch scripts.
MIT © Rein Undheim See LICENSE
