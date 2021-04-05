GROQ query to find all the different categeries of products

Mohammed Hussam Khatib
Frontend developer | student
Mohammed is located at Mysore,India
Visit Mohammed Hussam Khatib's profile
[_type == 'category']{
title,
'id':*[defined(categories) && _type == 'product' && references(^._id)][0]{
_id
}
}[defined(id)]
This GROQ query can be used to list out all categories of a product and filter out the categories of which there exist no product of that particular category.
This is using the default schema of Next.js E-commerce
Explanation of the query:
*[_type == 'category'] : Find all documents with a type of category.
_id.If there exist atleast a single output through this query , it means there exist atleast a single product with that category.
[defined(id)]: filter out all the returned data where the nested query is not defined.
Frontend developer | student