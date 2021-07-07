Sanity groq Filter by item in an array

Surjith S M
Web Designer & Front-end Developer. Figma, TailwindCSS & Next.js
Surjith is located at Kerala, India
Visit Surjith S M's profile
This snippet will return only matched item in a sub array inside a document
// Returns variant name matched in variant[] array
*[_type == "products" && slug.current == $slug][0] {
variant[type match $variant][0]{
...
}
}
// Params
{
"slug": "slug",
"variant": "variant"
}
This query will help you to filter a document based on an item match inside an array inside the document.
Web Designer & Front-end Developer. Figma, TailwindCSS & Next.js
Sanity provides various custom functions inside the schema. But getting a reference field value is difficult. Here's the how I do it using fetch.Go to Get Sanity Reference Field Values inside Custom Schema Functions
It will expand the reference (projection) which is deeply linked in an array and optional using select funtion.Go to Projection of a reference item in a deeplinked optional array.
This snippet will help filter groq query by category or tags in a document. eg: postGo to Sanity query filter by category or tags (Groq Snippet)