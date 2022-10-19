Surjith S M
Web Designer & Front-end Developer. Figma, TailwindCSS & Next.js
A short snippet to filter category, tags or other document based on total referenced count.
*[_type == "category"] {
...,
"count": count(*[_type == "post" && references(^._id)])
} | order(count desc) [0...10]
This snippet first get the data from category and then fetches count based on
references(^._id) and finally sort desc based on the count.
See:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/groq-functions#5759ed6ff047
https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet#1ca403b172cb
Web Designer & Front-end Developer. Figma, TailwindCSS & Next.js
Snippet for `internalLInk` Reference in GROQ and rendering it in React/Next.js frontend using Portabletext.Go to Sanity internalLink render in React with Portable Text
Sanity preview component cannot access the parent/document if its inside an array or object. Using Custom Preview component, we can solve the issue.Go to Sanity Custom Preview Component to get Parent Document
Sanity provides various custom functions inside the schema. But getting a reference field value is difficult. Here's the how I do it using fetch.Go to Get Sanity Reference Field Values inside Custom Schema Functions
This snippet will return only matched item in a sub array inside a documentGo to Sanity groq Filter by item in an array