The Sanity Lighthouse Plugin seamlessly integrates Google PageSpeed Insights into your SanityCMS workflow, providing comprehensive performance analysis. Generate reports, monitor performance, and optimize your website for faster load times and improved user experience, all within your existing development process. It's a developer-friendly tool that streamlines performance testing and optimization for your SanityCMS-powered website.
npm i sanity-lighthouse-plugin
