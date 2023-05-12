Skip to content
Click, edit, done: Introducing Visual Editing Powered by Sanity and Vercel
Share your own plugin

Sanity Lighthouse

By Halo lab

The Sanity Lighthouse Plugin seamlessly integrates Google PageSpeed Insights into your SanityCMS workflow, providing comprehensive performance analysis. Generate reports, monitor performance, and optimize your website for faster load times and improved user experience, all within your existing development process. It's a developer-friendly tool that streamlines performance testing and optimization for your SanityCMS-powered website.

Install command

npm i sanity-lighthouse-plugin

Useful links

Contributor

Categorized in