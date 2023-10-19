Step 1: define a custom image schema type

First, define a simple image type you can reuse; enable hotspot and add an optional property for general metadata.

Go to your schemas folder, create an image subfolder, and then in the subfolder, add a new file named imageType.ts (or .js ):

import { ImageIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { defineType } from 'sanity' export const imageType = defineType ( { name : 'imageWithMetadata' , type : 'image' , title : 'Image' , icon : ImageIcon , options : { hotspot : true , metadata : [ 'blurhash' , 'lqip' , 'palette' ] , requiredFields : [ 'title' , 'altText' ] , } , preview : { select : { media : 'asset' , title : 'asset.title' , } , } , fields : [ defineField ( { type : 'boolean' , name : 'changed' , hidden : true , } ) , ] , } )

Gotcha This guide is pretty long, so many detailed explanations are added inline with the code using TS doc and normal comments. Check out the Gist here and use the code in your Editor of choice.

Pro-tip: try hovering over the variables and imported props, to see the documentation inline Typing and the doc comments will make working with complex components like this one easier long term, even if its a pain to start with.

Then, open sanity.config.ts and add imageType.js to the existing schema.types :

import { visionTool } from '@sanity/vision' import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { media } from 'sanity-plugin-media' import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk' import { apiVersion , dataset , projectId } from './sanity/env' import { schema } from './sanity/schema' import { imageType } from './schemas/image/imageType' export default defineConfig ( { basePath : '/studio' , projectId , dataset , schema : { types : [ ... YOUR_OTHER_TYPES , imageType ] , } , plugins : [ deskTool ( ) , visionTool ( { defaultApiVersion : apiVersion } ) , media ( ) , ] , } )

Step 2: create the custom input component

Go to /schemas/image and add a new subfolder named components . Inside components , create a file named ImageInput.jsx .

The file defines an image input component:

const ImageInput = ( props ) => { return < div > Hello < / div > } export default ImageInput

Use renderDefault and add a button

In this case, you’re adding custom functionality to the default image input. To render the image, use renderDefault to take care of the operation.

To produce a tidy UI, use the @sanity/ui components. Moreover, use Stack to space the components vertically and Flex to avoid Button from spanning across the whole width. This makes it possible to add more elements when the need arises.

import { Button , Flex , Stack , } from '@sanity/ui' const ImageInput = ( props ) => { return ( < div > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } < Stack paddingY = { 3 } > < Flex paddingY = { 3 } > < Button mode = "ghost" text = "Edit metadata" / > < / Flex > < / Stack > < / div > ) } export default ImageInput

Then, add the custom input component to the image type to see what it looks like in the GUI:

import { ImageIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { defineType } from 'sanity' import ImageInput from './components/ImageInput' export const imageType = defineType ( { name : 'imageWithMetadata' , type : 'image' , title : 'Image' , icon : ImageIcon , options : { hotspot : true , metadata : [ 'blurhash' , 'lqip' , 'palette' ] , requiredFields : [ 'title' , 'altText' ] , } , components : { input : ImageInput , } , preview : { select : { media : 'asset' , title : 'asset.title' , } , } , } )

The custom input component should look like this after you add the image as a field to a document:

defineField ( { type : 'imageWithMetadata' , name : 'metaImage' , title : 'Image With Metadata' , } ) ,

The input using `renderDefault` with the additional button

Add buttons, a modal and more

Because our input component should be flexible enough for us to use it in different situations and extend it with other fields if we want, we will set things up like this:

The inputs will be rendered according to a fields array and checked against the requiredFields array we pass down through the options .

const ImageInput ( props ) => { const requiredFields = props . schemaType ?. options ?. requiredFields ?? [ ] const fields = [ { name : 'title' , title : 'Title' , required : requiredFields . some ( ( field ) => field === 'title' ) , } , { name : 'altText' , title : 'Alt Text' , required : requiredFields . some ( ( field ) => field === 'altText' ) , } , { name : 'description' , title : 'Description' , required : requiredFields . some ( ( field ) => field === 'description' ) , } , ] const imageId = props . value ?. asset ?. _ref const [ sanityImage , setSanityImage ] = useState ( { } ) const [ open , setOpen ] = useState ( false ) const onClose = useCallback ( ( ) => setOpen ( false ) , [ ] ) const onOpen = useCallback ( ( ) => setOpen ( true ) , [ ] ) const inputs = fields . map ( ( field ) => { return ( < Card paddingBottom = { 4 } key = { field . name } > < label > < Stack space = { 3 } > < Label muted size = { 1 } > { field . title } < / Label > < TextInput id = "imageTitle" fontSize = { 2 } onChange = { ( event ) => handleChange ( event . currentTarget . value , field . name ) } placeholder = { field . title } value = { sanityImage ? ( sanityImage [ field . name ] as string ) : '' } required = { field . required } / > < / Stack > < / label > < / Card > ) } ) return ( < div > { } { props . renderDefault ( props ) } < Stack paddingY = { 3 } > { } < Flex paddingY = { 3 } > < Button mode = "ghost" text = "Edit metadata" onClick = { onOpen } disabled = { imageId ? false : true } / > < / Flex > < / Stack > { } { open && ( < Dialog header = "Edit image metadata" id = "dialog-image-defaults" onClose = { onClose } zOffset = { 1000 } width = { 2 } > < Card padding = { 5 } > < Stack space = { 3 } > { } { inputs } { } < Button mode = "ghost" onClick = { ( ) => console . log ( sanityImage ) } text = "Save global changes" / > < / Stack > < / Card > < / Dialog > ) } < / div > ) } export default ImageInput

Add a functionality to handle Input changes

Since we now have the required fields and inputs for the values, we can setup a handler Callback and some validationStatus , similar to what the Sanity Studio does.

const fieldsToValidate = requiredFields . reduce ( ( acc , field ) => { if ( field . required ) { return { ... acc , [ field . name ] : false } } return acc } , { } ) const [ validationStatus , setValidationStatus ] = useState ( fieldsToValidate ) const handleChange = useCallback ( ( event : string , field : string ) => { event === '' ? setSanityImage ( ( prevSanityImage ) => ( { ... prevSanityImage , [ field ] : '' , } ) ) : setSanityImage ( ( prevSanityImage ) => ( { ... prevSanityImage , [ field ] : event , } ) ) const isFieldToValidate = fieldsToValidate [ field ] !== undefined isFieldToValidate && setValidationStatus ( ( prevValidationStatus ) => ( { ... prevValidationStatus , [ field ] : event . trim ( ) !== '' ? true : false , } ) ) } , [ fieldsToValidate ] )

Now out input values are being stored in the sanityImage state object and our fields are validated! 😎

Protip You can extend the whole input array by passing down a field array, similar to the way we added the requieredFields and passed them down from the schema definition or field to the input component. Since we set things up dynamically, you can do whatever you need in the input. Just make sure to redeclare the Sanity module to add the new options as detailed here

If you upload an image and click on “Edit metadata”, the metadata modal should be displayed like that (with no validations!)

These are the image metadata fields in the modal (Dialog component)

Step 3: fetch image data and patch changes

To store the input values to the asset, you need to set up a way to patch the values to the sanity.imageAsset document type with the _id of the selected image. To be able to edit the image, you also need to get existing data from the image asset.

Let’s start by getting the data from a selected image first!

Fetch the referenced image data with useEffect and listen for changes

To get the image data, set up a listener query using the useEffect React hook:

Create a debounce function first and then add the useEffect hook under the states (for example) in your input component

export const sleep = ( ms ) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , ms ) ) } useEffect ( ( ) => { let subscription const query = ` *[_type == "sanity.imageAsset" && _id == $imageId ][0]{ _id, altText, title, description, } ` const params = { imageId : imageId } const fetchReference = async ( listening = false ) => { listening && ( await sleep ( 1500 ) ) await client . fetch ( query , params ) . then ( ( res ) => { setSanityImage ( res ) } . catch ( ( err ) => { console . error ( err . message ) } ) } const listen = ( ) => { subscription = client . listen ( query , params , { visibility : 'query' } ) . subscribe ( ( ) => fetchReference ( true ) ) } imageId ? fetchReference ( ) . then ( listen ) : setSanityImage ( null as any ) return function cleanup ( ) { if ( subscription ) { subscription . unsubscribe ( ) } } } , [ imageId , client ] )

We store the returned data in the same state as our inputs, since we only load the data here once and listen to changes.

We can now change the values in the modal. We need to set up a functionality to patch the new values stored on sanityImage onto the image asset itself.

Patch changes to the image asset document with handleGlobalMetadataConfirm

To store the data on the image asset, we set up a handler function to patch the values using the client.

To make the custom input component user-friendlier, use a toast from the @sanity/ui to notify them when the metadata is successfully added to the image. You can do the same in catch() to also notify users when an error occurs.

Create a file in the utils folder of your component folder and add this code:

export const handleGlobalMetadataConfirm = ( props ) => { const { sanityImage , toast } = props sanityImage . _id ? patchImageData ( props ) : toast . push ( { status : 'error' , title : ` No image found! ` , description : ` Metadata was not added to the asset because there is no _id... ` , } ) } const patchImageData = ( { docId , sanityImage , toast , client , onClose , changed , imagePath , } : GlobalMetadataHandlerProps ) => { const valuesToSet = Object . entries ( sanityImage ) . reduce ( ( acc , [ key , value ] ) => { if ( value === '' ) { return acc } return { ... acc , [ key ] : value , } } , { } ) const valuesToUnset = Object . entries ( sanityImage ) . reduce ( ( acc , [ key , value ] ) => { if ( value === '' ) { return [ ... acc , key ] } return acc } , [ ] ) client . patch ( sanityImage . _id as string ) . set ( valuesToSet ) . unset ( valuesToUnset ) . commit ( ) . then ( ( res ) => toast . push ( { status : 'success' , title : ` Success! ` , description : ` Metadata added to asset with the _id ${ res . _id } ` , } ) ) . then ( ( ) => { client . patch ( docId ) . set ( { [ ` ${ imagePath } .changed ` ] : ! changed } ) . commit ( ) } ) . finally ( ( ) => onClose ( ) ) . catch ( ( err ) => console . error ( err ) ) }

Then, add the function to the confirmation button in the modal:

const ImageInput = ( props ) => { const imageId = props . value ?. asset ?. _ref const toast = useToast ( ) const client = useClient ( { apiVersion : '2023-03-25' } ) return ( < div > { props . renderDefault ( props ) } < Stack paddingY = { 3 } > < Flex paddingY = { 3 } > < Button mode = "ghost" text = "Edit metadata" onClick = { onOpen } disabled = { imageId ? false : true } / > < / Flex > < / Stack > { open && ( { } < Button mode = "ghost" onClick = { ( ) => handleGlobalMetadataConfirm ( { sanityImage , toast , client , onClose , } ) } text = "Save changes" / > < / Stack > < / Card > < / Dialog > ) } < / div > ) } export default ImageInput

Add the image metadata to the image input field

Now, we that we have most of the functionality set up, we can display the metadata stored in the sanityImage state.

The following screenshot shows an example of the implementation as rendered in the GUI.

And now our field is much more informative for editors 😊

You can reuse the same component for displaying the existing metadata for the three values you get from the useEffect listener; start by building that:

import { Flex , Text } from '@sanity/ui' const Metadata = ( { title , value } ) => { return ( < Flex gap = { 1 } > < Text weight = "bold" muted size = { 1 } > { title } : < / Text > < Text size = { 1 } muted > { value ? ` ${ value ?. substring ( 0 , 80 ) } ${ value ?. length < 80 ? '' : '...' } ` : 'Undefined' } < / Text > < / Flex > ) } export default Metadata

And then add them underneath the image input, added via the renderDefault .

return ( < div > { } { props . renderDefault ( props ) } { } { sanityImage && ( < Stack space = { 3 } paddingBottom = { 2 } > < Metadata title = "Title" value = { sanityImage ?. title as string } / > < Metadata title = "Alt text" value = { sanityImage ?. altText as string } / > < Metadata title = "Description" value = { sanityImage ?. description as string } / > < / Stack > ) } { } < Flex paddingY = { 3 } > < Button mode = "ghost" onClick = { onOpen } disabled = { imageId ? false : true } text = "Edit metadata" / > < / Flex > < / Stack > { open && (

Step 4: Add validation, disabling Buttons and more!

And you’re almost done! 🥳

This will work perfectly fine, but let's dig a bit deeper into the Sanity API, and ensure our input component and image type are as user-friendly as possible, and add validation and some more bling to make this a truly functional addition to our studio.

User friendly and accessible - dreamy ✨

Now let’s add some validation and use the passed down options.requiredFields , and learn how to setup validation with more then just a simple rule, spanning multiple documents and redefining the options when using the new image type in another document etc.

Validation

Let’s first make sure, users can see if a value is missing on their image asset, when they set an image in a document.

export const imageType = defineType ( { name : 'imageWithMetadata' , type : 'image' , title : 'Image' , description : ` Please add the metadata you want to use in the frontend. ` , icon : ImageIcon , options : { hotspot : true , metadata : [ 'blurhash' , 'lqip' , 'palette' ] , requiredFields : [ 'title' , 'altText' ] , } , components : { input : ImageInput , } , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . custom ( async ( value , context ) => { const client = context . getClient ( { apiVersion : '2021-03-25' } ) if ( ! value ) return true const imageMeta = await client . fetch ( '*[_id == $id][0]{description, altText, title}' , { id : value ?. asset ?. _ref } ) const requiredFields = context . type . options . requiredFields const invalidFields = requiredFields . filter ( ( field : string ) => { return imageMeta [ field ] === null } ) if ( invalidFields . length > 0 ) { const message = ` Please add a ${ invalidFields . join ( ', ' ) } value to the image! ` return { valid : false , message } } return true } ) , fields : [ defineField ( { type : 'boolean' , name : 'changed' , hidden : true , } ) , ] , } )

Wonderful, now we have validation on the document! This is also why we patch a hidden value onto the document: When a value on the doc level is modified, validation is run. If we don't change something on the document, editors might not be able to publish, although everything is a okay.

Wohoo valudation is also running on the document level now!

When you want to make sure that users set a different subset of metadata values in another document type, you can override options.requiredFields like this because we made sure to keep things flexible. 😎

defineField ( { type : 'imageWithMetadata' , name : 'metaImage' , title : 'Meta Image' , description : 'You need to add a credit to the image description and an altText!' , options : { requiredFields : [ 'altText' , 'description' ] , } , } ) ,

Disable buttons when validation errors are present

With validation being run on the document regarding the image metadata, users will not be able to publish until they add the required fields in our input!

We can use the same logic to disable the submit button and also add validation to the input component:

const ImageInput = ( props ) => { return ( < div > { } { } < Button mode = "ghost" onClick = { ( ) => handleGlobalMetadataConfirm ( { sanityImage , toast , client , onClose , docId , changed , imagePath : pathToString ( props . path ) , } ) } text = "Save global changes" disabled = { ! Object . values ( validationStatus ) . every ( ( isValid ) => isValid ) } / > < / Stack > < / Card > < / Dialog > ) } < / div > ) } export default ImageInput

And now we also validate in the modal

GROQ the metadata: Getting the values in your front-end

And this is how you can get the values from the imageAsset without dereferencing the whole asset (this is important because you can ramp up bandwidth very fast when requesting unoptimised images from the content lake).

export const imageMetadataQuery = groq ` *[_type == "sanity.imageAsset" && _id == $imageId ][0]{ _id, title, description, 'altText': coalesce( @.asset->.altText, 'Image of: ' + @.asset->title, '' ), 'imageDimensions': @.asset->metadata.dimensions, 'blurHashURL': @.asset->metadata.lqip } ` export const pageQuery = groq ` *[_type == "page" && slug.current == $slug][0]{ _id, description, title, _type, 'slug': slug.current, 'image': image { ..., 'title': @.asset->.title, 'altText': coalesce( @.asset->.altText, 'Image of Work: ' + @.asset->title, ''), 'description': @.asset->.description 'imageDimensions': @.asset->metadata.dimensions, 'blurHashURL': @.asset->metadata.lqip } } `

Finished

🎉 Well done!

You now have an awesome new input component and understand how to build complex inputs from scratch to finish. 🥳

I recommend using TypeScript for this input component because it is pretty complex and can break if you don’t ensure things are passed down correctly.

Have a look here for the code in Typescript

Feel free to ask questions in our wonderful community in the channel #help!

