Setting up block content and adding custom blocks in your schemas

The first step in this journey will be setting up block content and adding some custom blocks and annotations for internal and external links. External links (url based annotations of type link ) are now part of the default config of the portable text editor (block content).

Look through the Code in TS

Gotcha From now on we will use PT for Portable Text and PTE for Portable Text Editor. PT and block content can be used exchangeably in most cases, but block content refers more to the schema of an array of blocks, while PT is mostly used to describe the JSON based output created in the PTE.

Step 1: Adding an image block with alt text

import { defineType } from 'sanity' export default defineType ( { name : 'content' , type : 'array' , title : 'Content' , of : [ { type : 'block' } , { type : 'image' , fields : [ { name : 'alt' , type : 'string' , title : 'Alternative text' , description : 'Important for SEO and accessiblity.' , options : { isHighlighted : true , } , } , ] , } ] } )

Our PTE (portable text editor) toolbar will look like this now:

Portable Text Editor Toolbar with external link annotation and image block

When we add an external link, we are asked to paste in a url. But what if we want to validate for certain url types and more?

we might need to add some logic to the existing link. And since we want to also link to internal pages, we will set this up in the next step as well.

Step 2: Adding external and internal links as annotations

So let's add internal links and some more validation to the annotations.

In order to customise the default link annotation, we need to define it in our schema as well as the internal page reference (internalLink).

Customising the block content array

defineField ( { name : 'content' , title : 'Content' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'block' , of : [ defineField ( { name : 'authorReference' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'author' } ] , } ) , ] , marks : { annotations : [ { name : 'link' , type : 'object' , title : 'Link' , fields : [ { name : 'href' , type : 'url' , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . uri ( { allowRelative : false , scheme : [ 'http' , 'https' , 'mailto' , 'tel' ] , } ) , } , ] , } , { name : 'internalLink' , type : 'object' , title : 'Link internal page' , icon : LinkIcon , fields : [ { name : 'reference' , type : 'reference' , title : 'Reference' , to : [ { type : 'page' } ] , } , ] , } , ] , } , } , { type : 'image' , fields : [ { name : 'alt' , type : 'string' , title : 'Alternative text' , description : 'Important for SEO and accessiblity.' , } , ] , } , ] , } ) ,

Protip You can override default block types by defining them yourself. In addition you can deactivate any functionality by setting it to an empty array: ..., styles: [], decorators: [], ... You can find out more options here but in general: if you can define it, you can deactivate it.

This is what our PTE now looks like: we can add internal and external links as well as block images.

The blue (underlined) text is an external link, the grey (dotted underlined) text is a reference to another page doc and we can see that the 2 link annotations as well as the block images appear in the toolbar.

external link annotation with the opened edit modal, which exposes the url field defined in the schema

Internal link annotation with the opened edit modal, which exposes the reference (to a page) field defined in the schema

Neat! Let's say you want to make sure users can see which pages are linked to in the PTE directly without having to click on the annotation. We can achieve this by adding a custom renderer for the PTE.

Step 3: Adding custom renderer for the PTE

So let's start with the external link annotation. So we have a way to show the href when needed but not disrupt the flow of reading. A good way to do this is using a ToolTip component from the Sanity UI, which will appear on hover. In addition we will add a LinkIcon in front of the annotated text.

Creating a LinkRenderer component

I would create a components folder in the root of your studio, but you can add this in any other part of your repo.

import { LinkIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { Bock , Text , Tooltip } from '@sanity/ui' import styled from 'styled-components' const LinkRenderer = ( props ) => { return ( < Tooltip content = { < Box padding = { 3 } > < Text align = " center " size = { 1 } > { ` ${ props . value ?. href } ` || 'No url found' } </ Box > </ Stack > } placement = " bottom " fallbackPlacements = { [ 'right' , 'left' ] } portal > { } < InlineAnnotation > < LinkIcon /> { } < > { props . renderDefault ( props ?. children ) } </ > </ InlineAnnotation > </ Tooltip > ) } const InlineAnnotation = styled . span ` padding-left: 0.3em; padding-right: 0.2em; ` export default LinkRenderer

Now we can add the LinkRenderer as a custom component to the link annotation in our block content array.

Setting a custom annotation component for the link object

... , defineField ( { name : 'link' , type : 'object' , title : 'Link' , fields : [ { name : 'href' , type : 'url' , title : 'Url' , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . uri ( { allowRelative : false , scheme : [ 'http' , 'https' , 'mailto' , 'tel' ] , } ) , } , ] , components : { annotation : LinkRenderer , } , } ) , ...

Defining a renderer and a custom annotation component for internal links

Let's do the same for internal links. A caveat here is, that the internal link is a reference so we need to fetch some of the referenced document data for our ToolTip component. If we don't do that we will only get the _id of the referenced document in reference._ref .

In addition we want to setup a listener and make sure we fetch the data a bit delayed, so we can make sure, our data has been able to be stored in the content lake.

import { LinkIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { Stack , Text , Tooltip } from '@sanity/ui' import { useEffect , useState } from 'react' import { useClient } from 'sanity' import styled from 'styled-components' const sleep = ( ms ) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , ms ) ) } const InternalLinkRenderer = ( props ) => { const client = useClient ( { apiVersion : '2022-10-31' , } ) const [ reference , setReference ] = useState ( { } ) let subscription useEffect ( ( ) => { const query = ` *[_id == $rev]{title, 'slug': slug.current}[0] ` const params = { rev : props . value . reference ?. _ref } const fetchReference = async ( listening = false ) => { listening && ( await sleep ( 1500 ) ) await client . fetch ( query , params ) . then ( ( res ) => { setReference ( res ) } ) . catch ( ( err ) => { console . error ( err . message ) } ) } const listen = ( ) => { subscription = client . listen ( query , params , { visibility : 'query' } ) . subscribe ( ( ) => fetchReference ( true ) ) } fetchReference ( ) . then ( listen ) return function cleanup ( ) { if ( subscription ) { subscription . unsubscribe ( ) } } } , [ ] ) return ( < Tooltip content = { < Stack space = { 2 } padding = { 3 } > < Text align = "center" size = { 1 } > { ` ${ reference . title } ` || 'No title or slug found' } < / Text > < Text align = "center" size = { 1 } muted > { ` Slug: / ${ reference . slug } ` || '' } < / Text > < / Stack > } fallbackPlacements = { [ 'right' , 'left' ] } placement = "bottom" portal > < InlineAnnotation > < LinkIcon / > < > { props . renderDefault ( props . children ) } < / > < / InlineAnnotation > < / Tooltip > ) } const InlineAnnotation = styled . span ` padding-left: 0.3em; padding-right: 0.2em; ` export default InternalLinkRenderer

... , defineField ( { name : 'internalLink' , type : 'object' , title : 'Link internal page' , icon : LinkIcon , components : { annotation : InternalLinkRenderer , } , fields : [ { name : 'reference' , type : 'reference' , title : 'Reference' , to : [ { type : 'page' } ] , } , ] , } ) , ...

Let's look at the results!

Awesome! We got everything setup and the tool-tips appear on hover with the referenced document data

Step 4: Setting up the query for PT and the custom block data

Now that we have everything set up we need to make sure we also query the custom block data not included in the PT output. Annotation data is stored in a markDef array at the end of each block.

... , "_type" : "block" , "children" : [ ... ] , "markDefs" : [ { "_key" : "21647abff82b" , "_type" : "link" , "href" : "https://www.sanity.io/guides/add-inline-blocks-to-portable-text-editor" } , { "_key" : "c0465b1db68e" , "_type" : "internalLink" , "reference" : { "_ref" : "abc0397c-ca33-4fba-97bb-1717e86e7261" , "_type" : "reference" } } ] , ...

As you can see reference does not include the referenced data, but the href value for the external link is there.

Protip You can get the data of your portable text editor by using the inspect tool in the document you're working in by pressing crtl + alt + i or the right elipsis ... menu.

In order to get this referenced data for our front-end we need to setup a GROQ query using joins. But since the reference is inside an array ( markDefs ) inside of an array ( blocks ) we need to use a special GROQ syntax for dereferencing and accessing certain types in arrays.

A best practice to handle queries like that (which you will need to reuse wherever PT is part of the data) is to define field queries separately and import them into the page queries.

Query parts and exports

With this set up you can import the queries in your pages or components, and can easily add changes when needed.

const bodyField = ` body[]{ ..., markDefs[]{ ..., _type == "internalLink" => { "href" : "/" + @.reference - > slug.current }, }, } ` const pageFields = ` _id, title, description, "slug" : slug.current, ${bodyField} ` export const pageQuery = ` *[_type == "page" && slug.current == $slug ][0] { ${pageFields} } `

Step 5: Using the data in the PortableText component

Now that we have our data ready we can use them in our front-end. But, we need to define, how the PT data should be rendered. Fortunately there are a couple of packages we can use to serialise PT. In React based Frameworks, we can use @portabletext/react (Repo)

import { PortableText } from '@portabletext/react' import { urlForImage } from 'lib/sanity.image' import Image from 'next/image' const Body = ( props ) => { const { content , imgWidth , imgHeight } = props ; const customBlockComponents = { types : { image : ( { value } ) => { const imgUrl = urlForImage ( value . assset ) . height ( imgHeight ) . width ( imgWidth ) . url ( ) return < Image width = { imgWidth } height = { imgHeight } alt = { value . alt } src = { imgUrl } sizes = " 100vw " priority = { false } /> } , } , marks : { link : ( { children , value } ) => { const rel = ! value . href . startsWith ( '/' ) ? 'noreferrer noopener' : undefined return ( < a href = { value . href } target = ' _blank ' rel = { rel } > { children } </ a > ) } , internalLink : ( { children , value } ) => { return ( < a href = { value . href } > { children } </ a > ) } , } , } return < PortableText value = { content } components = { customBlockComponents } /> } export default Body

Getting image source urls image objects

And last but not least: we add the urlForImage functionality setup.

import createImageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' const projectId = process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID const dataset = process . env . NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET const imageBuilder = createImageUrlBuilder ( { projectId , dataset } ) export const urlForImage = ( source ) => imageBuilder . image ( source ) . auto ( 'format' ) . fit ( 'max' )

And we're done 🥳

If you prefer to use TS checkout these snippets