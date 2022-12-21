Add Inline blocks for the Portable Text Editor
There are many cases where we want to define specific inline content depending on a user’s country, device, or journey stage. There are ways to do this with variables in PHP and other frameworks. But inline blocks in Portable Text make more possible than the usual variables!
Did you know that you can, for example, dynamically load product prices depending on a user’s location, add any special offers that may apply to them, and add an icon that links to local vendors?
Here is how you can do it!
You might be familiar with how to add custom blocks for the Portable Text Editor by combining the
type: 'block' with other object types like
image.
import { defineType } from 'sanity'
export default defineType({
name: 'content',
type: 'array',
title: 'Content',
of: [
{
type: 'block'
},
{
type: 'image'
}
]
})
But did you know you can also add inline blocks by adding the
of property and an array of object types to the block object field definition?
Let’s say you wanted to embed a reference to an author in running text. Then, the schema definition would look something like this:
import { defineType } from 'sanity'
export default defineType({
name: 'blockContent',
type: 'array',
of: [
{ type: 'block',
of: [
{name: 'authorReference',
type: 'reference',
to: [{type: 'author'}]
}
]
}
]
})
As you can see in the JSON below,
authorReference is on the same as the rest of the text. This is very different from annotations and their output.
"content": [
{
"_key": "f6c1d654f9f4",
"_type": "block",
"children": [
{
"_key": "887fd31a6817",
"_type": "span",
"marks": [],
"text": "This is how an inline reference to an author, "
},
{
"_key": "39d95d603c1a",
"_type": "authorReference",
"_ref": "9b8382ae-69f7-4161-a0e2-e8a86b15d616"
},
{
"_key": "0db93e64f0ed",
"_type": "span",
"marks": [],
"text": ", would look like."
}
],
"markDefs": [],
"style": "normal"
}
]
Now that we have the author reference embedded inline with the text we need to be able to resolve the reference so we can serialise the Portable Text output in our front-end.
In order to do so, we have to make sure, we resolve
authorReference in our query:
*[_type == 'post']{
...,
// get the content array
content[]{
// if the type is block...
_type == 'block' => {
...,
// get the childrens array, and...
children[]{
...,
// if a childrens type is our author reference,...
_type == 'authorReference' => {
...,
// create a new key value pair named "authorName" with the value name value of the referenced author document
"authorName": @->.name
}
}
}
}
}
Output:
...,
{
"_key": "9d95d603c1a",
"_ref": "9b8382ae-69f7-4161-a0e2-e8a86b15d616",
"_type": "authorReference",
"authorName": "Saskia Bobinska"
},
...
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.
Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.