Adding custom blocks to Portable Text

You might be familiar with how to add custom blocks for the Portable Text Editor by combining the type: 'block' with other object types like image .

import { defineType } from 'sanity' export default defineType ( { name : 'content' , type : 'array' , title : 'Content' , of : [ { type : 'block' } , { type : 'image' } ] } )

Inline custom blocks - embed content directly into text

But did you know you can also add inline blocks by adding the of property and an array of object types to the block object field definition?

Let’s say you wanted to embed a reference to an author in running text. Then, the schema definition would look something like this:

import { defineType } from 'sanity' export default defineType ( { name : 'blockContent' , type : 'array' , of : [ { type : 'block' , of : [ { name : 'authorReference' , type : 'reference' , to : [ { type : 'author' } ] } ] } ] } )

How will this look in the Portible Text Editor?

How the inline reference to author will look like in the toolbar of the Portable Text Editor

Inline reference to author Saskia Bobinska inside the Portable Text Editor

How does the Portable Text output look like?

As you can see in the JSON below, authorReference is on the same as the rest of the text. This is very different from annotations and their output.

"content" : [ { "_key" : "f6c1d654f9f4" , "_type" : "block" , "children" : [ { "_key" : "887fd31a6817" , "_type" : "span" , "marks" : [ ] , "text" : "This is how an inline reference to an author, " } , { "_key" : "39d95d603c1a" , "_type" : "authorReference" , "_ref" : "9b8382ae-69f7-4161-a0e2-e8a86b15d616" } , { "_key" : "0db93e64f0ed" , "_type" : "span" , "marks" : [ ] , "text" : ", would look like." } ] , "markDefs" : [ ] , "style" : "normal" } ]

Resolving author reference in GROQ queries

Now that we have the author reference embedded inline with the text we need to be able to resolve the reference so we can serialise the Portable Text output in our front-end.

In order to do so, we have to make sure, we resolve authorReference in our query:

*[_type == 'post']{ ..., content[]{ _type == 'block' => { ..., children[]{ ..., _type == 'authorReference' => { ..., "authorName" : @ - >.name } } } } }

Output:

... , { "_key" : "9d95d603c1a" , "_ref" : "9b8382ae-69f7-4161-a0e2-e8a86b15d616" , "_type" : "authorReference" , "authorName" : "Saskia Bobinska" } , ...

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.