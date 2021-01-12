Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify

Originally built for a demo on Smashing Magazine of using FaunaDB to store JAMstack data, I recently rebuilt this project to use Sanity as my database of choice.

It uses a Netlify serverless function to take a URL and scrape the metadata for Title and Description. Those items – and the URL – are then saved to Sanity's data store. To push the URL to the serverless function, I use an iOS shortcut in my "Share sheet" for my phone and a Chrome bookmarklet for my desktop.

The bookmarks are then displayed on an 11ty site at a subdomain of my personal site.

I then added functionality for creating a newsletter to send weekly. The email body text is Portable Text and then an array of bookmarks are added. Currently 11ty builds the HTML for the email and I copy and paste into ConvertKit for my email. In the future, I plan on creating a custom preview that displays the HTML I need to copy into ConvertKit.