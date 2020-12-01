Quick experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin (and Sanity data) - Guide
A quick write up of my first experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin. We build a quick "Like" button for my son's art site that increments Sanity data.
A quick write up of my first experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin. We build a quick "Like" button for my son's art site that increments Sanity data.
In this article, we’ll be building an interactive fiction experience in which a user can insert words that match parts of speech given by the content creator. Let’s go!
This is a starting point for the creation of a custom string input. It recreates the basic functionality of the default string input.Go to Custom Input: Recreated String Field Starter
In this article, we'll examine how to use 11ty's addAllPagesToCollections pagination property to mix and match data sources
When you attach user generated feedback directly to your content, you can query for what needs to be improvedGo to Improve anything with user feedback forms and GROQ
A query to pull the rich color data associated with an image from the Sanity Asset PipelineGo to GROQ query to pull data for image palette information
Find new connections in a dataset by filtering a second time on dereferenced dataGo to GROQ query to find all movie screenings with a specific actor
This bookmarking application uses 11ty for the frontend, Sanity as a repository for bookmarks (and a newsletter), and Netlify Functions to save bookmarks.Go to Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify
Sanity UI is in early access and ready to be used in your projects. In this guide, we'll dive into using it in your studioGo to Getting started with Sanity UI
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.Go to Content Graph View
An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.Go to Next.js Ecommerce Starter
Contribute to the Sanity EcosystemGo to Make your first contribution to the Sanity Ecosystem
An 11ty plugin to help create responsive images using the Sanity Asset PipelineGo to 11ty Sanity Image Helper
A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.Go to Next.js Blog with Comments
Turn your Sanity and Vercel project into a reusable Starter templateGo to Creating a Sanity and Vercel 1-click Starter Project
Create three different custom diff components to visually show changes to data in your documents.Go to Creating custom diff components for 3 different field types
Turn your Sanity project into a starter that anyone in the community can use with 1 click.Go to Creating a Sanity and Netlify 1-click Starter Project
You can use the Sanity Asset Pipeline and 11ty shortcodes to return optimized and art directed images for various template types.Go to How to add promotional images to the 11ty Blog Starter
Getting started with the 11ty + Sanity starter templateGo to How to get started with the 11ty (Eleventy) Blog Starter
Bryan is an educator by nature and a designer by code. He loves sharing knowledge in whatever form. He's created hand-crafted websites his entire career ranging from large-scale news sites to boutique sites for small businesses.