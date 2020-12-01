Quick experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin (and Sanity data) - Guide A quick write up of my first experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin. We build a quick "Like" button for my son's art site that increments Sanity data. This is an external link at: bryanlrobinson.com Bryan Robinson Go to Quick experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin (and Sanity data)

Building A Static-First MadLib Generator With Portable Text And Netlify On-Demand Builder Functions - Guide In this article, we’ll be building an interactive fiction experience in which a user can insert words that match parts of speech given by the content creator. Let’s go! This is an external link at: www.smashingmagazine.com Bryan Robinson Go to Building A Static-First MadLib Generator With Portable Text And Netlify On-Demand Builder Functions

Custom Input: Recreated String Field Starter - Schema This is a starting point for the creation of a custom string input. It recreates the basic functionality of the default string input. Bryan Robinson Go to Custom Input: Recreated String Field Starter

Using 11ty JavaScript Data files to mix Markdown and CMS content into one collection - Guide In this article, we'll examine how to use 11ty's addAllPagesToCollections pagination property to mix and match data sources This is an external link at: bryanlrobinson.com Bryan Robinson Go to Using 11ty JavaScript Data files to mix Markdown and CMS content into one collection

E-commerce alert banner schemas and GROQ query - Schema Bryan Robinson Go to E-commerce alert banner schemas and GROQ query

Improve anything with user feedback forms and GROQ - Guide When you attach user generated feedback directly to your content, you can query for what needs to be improved Bryan Robinson Go to Improve anything with user feedback forms and GROQ

GROQ query to pull data for image palette information - Schema A query to pull the rich color data associated with an image from the Sanity Asset Pipeline Bryan Robinson Go to GROQ query to pull data for image palette information

GROQ query to find all movie screenings with a specific actor - Schema Find new connections in a dataset by filtering a second time on dereferenced data Bryan Robinson Go to GROQ query to find all movie screenings with a specific actor

Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify - Made with Sanity This bookmarking application uses 11ty for the frontend, Sanity as a repository for bookmarks (and a newsletter), and Netlify Functions to save bookmarks. Bryan Robinson Go to Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify

Getting started with Sanity UI - Guide Sanity UI is in early access and ready to be used in your projects. In this guide, we'll dive into using it in your studio Bryan Robinson Go to Getting started with Sanity UI

Content Graph View - Tool - has 6 likes Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time. Go to Content Graph View

Next.js Ecommerce Starter - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io. Go to Next.js Ecommerce Starter

Make your first contribution to the Sanity Ecosystem - Guide Contribute to the Sanity Ecosystem Bryan Robinson Go to Make your first contribution to the Sanity Ecosystem

11ty Sanity Image Helper - Tool An 11ty plugin to help create responsive images using the Sanity Asset Pipeline Bryan Robinson Go to 11ty Sanity Image Helper

Next.js Blog with Comments - Starter Official (made by Sanity team) A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel. Bryan Robinson Go to Next.js Blog with Comments

Creating a Sanity and Vercel 1-click Starter Project - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Turn your Sanity and Vercel project into a reusable Starter template Bryan Robinson Go to Creating a Sanity and Vercel 1-click Starter Project

Creating custom diff components for 3 different field types - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Create three different custom diff components to visually show changes to data in your documents. Bryan Robinson Go to Creating custom diff components for 3 different field types

Creating a Sanity and Netlify 1-click Starter Project - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) Turn your Sanity project into a starter that anyone in the community can use with 1 click. Bryan Robinson Go to Creating a Sanity and Netlify 1-click Starter Project

How to add promotional images to the 11ty Blog Starter - Guide Official (made by Sanity team) You can use the Sanity Asset Pipeline and 11ty shortcodes to return optimized and art directed images for various template types. Bryan Robinson Go to How to add promotional images to the 11ty Blog Starter