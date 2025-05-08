Algolia Integrations

sanity-algolia
Helpful code for automating indexing Sanity content in Algolia
Integrate a custom search in your Gatsby, Nuxt, and React Native applications using Sanity CMS and Algolia-- a flexible AI-powered search and discovery platform.
Helpful code for automating indexing Sanity content in Algolia
By integrating Sanity's structured content with Algolia, you can provide your users with fast, relevant search results
3 steps for synchronizing your content across both systems
A new brand identity to represent a more mature company, to signify The Swaddle’s evolution from publisher to production house, combined with an easier to navigate platform that can surface multiple content types - drawing readers through The Swaddle’s content offering.
Termogar: A High-Performance HVAC eCommerce Built with Next.js and Sanity
Rebranding for a Valorx, a Salesforce optimization software.
Regulations for a circular economy
Bridging the gap between home sellers and buyers with a sleek, intuitive website
Website for the Ballet national de Marseille.