Algolia Integrations

sanity-algolia
Helpful code for automating indexing Sanity content in AlgoliaGo to sanity-algolia
Integrate a custom search in your Gatsby, Nuxt, and React Native applications using Sanity CMS and Algolia-- a flexible AI-powered search and discovery platform.
Shelter Market is a Canada-wide medical cannabis dispensary. Using Sanity and Shopify Plus, we were able to deliver an effortless, engaging shopping experience that distills their complex product data and achieves regulatory compliance.Go to Shelter Market
LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS.Go to LAK Gallery (Art Gallery)
A Shopify Multi-Site flowing into a single Sanity instance and back out into 2 unique frontend experiences.Go to Baggu
Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand.Go to Allkinds
Sanity & Next.JS powered site with quoting engine and rich content editingGo to AluFold Direct website
School teaching programs for critical media use and source awarenessGo to tenk.faktisk.no
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init