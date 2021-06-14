Algolia Integrations

View all

Shelter Market - has 5 likes Shelter Market is a Canada-wide medical cannabis dispensary. Using Sanity and Shopify Plus, we were able to deliver an effortless, engaging shopping experience that distills their complex product data and achieves regulatory compliance. Partner Creative Go to Shelter Market

LAK Gallery (Art Gallery) LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS. Omar Benseddik Go to LAK Gallery (Art Gallery)

Baggu A Shopify Multi-Site flowing into a single Sanity instance and back out into 2 unique frontend experiences. Kevin Green Go to Baggu

Allkinds Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand. Kevin Green Go to Allkinds

AluFold Direct website Sanity & Next.JS powered site with quoting engine and rich content editing David Eglin Go to AluFold Direct website