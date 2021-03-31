Sanity + Algolia = ♥️

Here are some helpers to facilitate indexing your Sanity documents as Algolia records, via custom serializing, optional hidden/visibility filtering and directly syncing to an Algolia index from a Sanity webhook.

Webhook example

This is an example of indexing Sanity content in Algolia directly from a Sanity webhook. The target of the webhook is a serverless function running on Vercel, Netlify, AWS etc.

Set up the following Webhook on Sanity. It needs to be that specific webhook projection at the moment, as this module is not yet updated to take advantage of the new GROQ powered Webhooks. You should configure your webhook to target the URL of the serverless function once deployed.

Installing

npm i sanity-algolia

Use in your serverless function

Note that your serverless hosting might require a build step to properly deploy your serverless functions, and that the exported handler and passed parameters might differ from the following example, which is TypeScript on Vercel. Please refer to documentation on deploying functions at your hosting service of choice in order to adapt it to your own needs.

import algoliasearch from 'algoliasearch' import sanityClient , { SanityDocumentStub } from '@sanity/client' import { NowRequest , NowResponse } from '@vercel/node' import indexer from 'sanity-algolia' const algolia = algoliasearch ( 'application-id' , process . env . ALGOLIA_ADMIN_API_KEY ) const sanity = sanityClient ( { projectId : 'my-sanity-project-id' , dataset : 'my-dataset-name' , token : 'read-token' , apiVersion : '2021-03-25' , useCdn : false , } ) const handler = ( req : NowRequest , res : NowResponse ) => { if ( req . headers [ 'content-type' ] !== 'application/json' ) { res . status ( 400 ) res . json ( { message : 'Bad request' } ) return } const algoliaIndex = algolia . initIndex ( 'my-index' ) const sanityAlgolia = indexer ( { post : { index : algoliaIndex , projection : ` { title, "path": slug.current, "body": pt::text(body) } ` , } , article : { index : algoliaIndex , projection : ` { heading, "body": pt::text(body), "authorNames": authors[]->name } ` , } , } , ( document : SanityDocumentStub ) => { switch ( document . _type ) { case 'post' : return Object . assign ( { } , document , { custom : 'An additional custom field for posts, perhaps?' , } ) case 'article' : return { title : document . heading , body : document . body , authorNames : document . authorNames , } default : return document } } , ( document : SanityDocumentStub ) => { if ( document . hasOwnProperty ( 'isHidden' ) ) { return ! document . isHidden } return true } ) return sanityAlgolia . webhookSync ( sanity , req . body ) . then ( ( ) => res . status ( 200 ) . send ( 'ok' ) ) } export default handler

First time indexing

The webhook is great for keeping Algolia up to date to new changes in your Sanity datasets, but you likely also want to first index any content you already have. The simplest way to do this is to run the sanityAlgolia.webhookSync method manually. For ease of use you can export the sanity client and the sanityAlgolia objects from your handler file exemplified above and make use of them like this

const sanity = ... ; const sanityAlgolia = ... ; const types = [ "article" , "page" , "product" , "author" ] ; const quqery = ` * [_type in $types && !(_id in path("drafts.**"))][]._id ` sanity . fetch ( query , { types } ) . then ( ids => sanityAlgolia . webhookSync ( client , { ids : { created : ids , updated : [ ] , deleted : [ ] } } ) )

