Create tooling for e-commerce with Snipcart

Jacob Stordahl, an active contributor to the Sanity community, walks us through how to set up plugins to ingest orders from Snipcart and push that information into Sanity Studio. In the interview, we discuss various e-commerce platforms, why Jacob chose Snipcart, how he went about creating the plugins, and his future plans for more tooling.

Join the community

Each day, new contributions are added. Create an account to share your guides, projects, code snippets, plugins, and more with the Sanity community. We watch for exciting and unexpected uses of structured content to highlight on the #I-Made-This Show.