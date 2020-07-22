Community Spotlight: Building the MIT Digital Humanities with Sanity and 11ty

In this live Community Spotlight, Mike Wagz of Self Aware Studio joins us on Twitch to discuss building the MIT Digital Humanities website.

Mike will walk us through the project from start to finish. We'll discuss what the Digital Humanities programs needed in a website, why Mike and his team chose Sanity and 11ty as their technology stack, and how they got the most out of that combination with a tour of their Studio implementation and codebase.

Thanks to everyone who tuned in! Be sure to follow us on Twitch to get notified for when we go live with more of these community spotlights and more.

If you're interested in being a part of the Community Spotlight, join our Slack community and share your projects in #i-made-this.