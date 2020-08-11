Skip to content
NEWS · August 11th 2020

Creating a Commenting Engine with Sanity and Next.js by Vercel

In this live stream, we look at creating a commenting engine using Sanity, Vercel, and Next.js

Knut Melvær

Knut runs developer relations and support at Sanity.io.

Bryan Robinson

Bryan is a Developer Relations Specialist at Sanity.

If you're looking to add reader comments to your website, you don't need a third-party script or app. You don't need to integrate with Disqus or Facebook. You can set it up inside of Sanity with Next.js by Vercel.

In this live stream, Knut walks Bryan through setting up a real-time commenting engine with these technologies.

Next.js and Sanity code

Follow along with the walkthrough with these code repositories: