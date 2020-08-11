NEWS · August 11th 2020
Creating a Commenting Engine with Sanity and Next.js by Vercel
In this live stream, we look at creating a commenting engine using Sanity, Vercel, and Next.js
If you're looking to add reader comments to your website, you don't need a third-party script or app. You don't need to integrate with Disqus or Facebook. You can set it up inside of Sanity with Next.js by Vercel.
In this live stream, Knut walks Bryan through setting up a real-time commenting engine with these technologies.
Follow along with the walkthrough with these code repositories: