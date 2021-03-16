Power your desktop applications with Sanity

We're used to thinking about content as something that ends up on websites, but desktop applications need it too. Annie Pennell showcases how mmhmm, a live video production app for video meetings, uses Sanity to increase collaboration between editors, designers, and developers, all to build great experiences.

In the interview, we take a look at mmhmm's studio tooling that allows editors and designers to create new video backgrounds, collect those backgrounds into categories, create featured lists, and publish the pieces directly into their desktop applications (or staging builds).

