Skip to content
Sanity
NEWS · September 15th 2020

Schema with the sun: Watch the 14-hour live stream schema hackathon

The Sanity team will be live streaming the creation of Studio-only starters and including community contributions

Bryan Robinson

Bryan is a Developer Relations Specialist at Sanity.

We’ll be creating new starters for sanity.io/create that will focus on a Studio install with no front-end. These will be great ways to speed up your development process regardless of framework. These new starters will be great beginnings for things like full marketing websites, one-pagers, personal CRMs, event sites, and more.

Details

Where (past): Watch​on Twitch

Starters