Early access: Redesigned team and project management dashboards

Now you can try out a new way to manage your teams and projects on Sanity.io. We have rebuilt the manage dashboards from the ground up and are now launching them in beta. Switch between teams, get to projects faster and enjoy a better user experience. You can try it out by heading over to sanity.io/teams. And do tell us what you think in #beta in the Slack community.

Going back and doing it properly

One of the last things we finished before launching Sanity.io in late 2017 was to build out simple dashboards for managing your projects. They have done their job well for many, but we had it on our to-do list to go back and do it properly with better UX and factoring in what we've learned. We looked at feedback from the community, talked to customers, and made a proper specification to get it right.

Since we are now close to having feature parity with the current manage dashboard, we thought it made sense to make it available for you to try out.

Aside from the improved user experience, we're also launching early access with a new billing dashboard to easily find and manage your invoices. We have a raft of new features and niceties lined up that we can't wait to show you!

Built with Sanity UI

Part of this project was also the desire to increase our velocity in shipping improvements faster and more often. This work coincided with the development of Sanity UI, a new design system for React.

We don't use “synergy” loosely, but … Sanity UI sped up the project considerably, and at the same time, let us put our new design system through its paces.

Our new component library, in combination with Next.js and Vercel, enabled the team to move quickly with short feedback cycles. And look at it, it's not only beautiful and harmonic, but also themeable, accessible, and composable.

As an added bonus, today, we are also releasing Sanity UI so you can use it in your own projects as well.

Get started in the new dashboard

Early access is ready. Head over to sanity.io/teams, and see all your projects and teams in one place. Since it's in beta, we'd love to hear your thoughts for improvements and new features. Be sure to join the Slack community and post in the #beta channel.