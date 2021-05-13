Custom Input: Recreated String Field Starter

Bryan Robinson
This is a starting point for the creation of a custom string input. It recreates the basic functionality of the default string input.
// /src/MyCustomString.js
import React from 'react'
import { FormField } from '@sanity/base/components'
import { TextInput } from '@sanity/ui'
import PatchEvent, {set, unset} from '@sanity/form-builder/PatchEvent'
// be sure to npm install @reach/auto-id
import { useId } from "@reach/auto-id" // hook to generate unique IDs
const MyCustomString = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => {
const {
type, // Schema information
value, // Current field value
readOnly, // Boolean if field is not editable
placeholder, // Placeholder text from the schema
markers, // Markers including validation rules
presence, // Presence information for collaborative avatars
compareValue, // Value to check for "edited" functionality
onFocus, // Method to handle focus state
onBlur, // Method to handle blur state
onChange // Method to handle patch events
} = props
// Creates a unique ID for our input
const inputId = useId()
// Creates a change handler for patching data
const handleChange = React.useCallback(
// useCallback will help with performance
(event) => {
const inputValue = event.currentTarget.value // get current value
// if the value exists, set the data, if not, unset the data
onChange(PatchEvent.from(inputValue ? set(inputValue) : unset()))
},
[onChange]
)
return (
<FormField
description={type.description} // Creates description from schema
title={type.title} // Creates label from schema title
__unstable_markers={markers} // Handles all markers including validation
__unstable_presence={presence} // Handles presence avatars
compareValue={compareValue} // Handles "edited" status
inputId={inputId} // Allows the label to connect to the input field
>
<TextInput
id={inputId} // A unique ID for this input
onChange={handleChange} // A function to call when the input value changes
value={value} // Current field value
readOnly={readOnly} // If "readOnly" is defined make this field read only
placeholder={placeholder} // If placeholder is defined, display placeholder text
onFocus={onFocus} // Handles focus events
onBlur={onBlur} // Handles blur events
/>
</FormField>
)
}
)
// Create the default export to import into our schema
export default MyCustomString
import MyCustomString from '../src/MyCustomString'
export default {
name: 'aDocument',
title: 'A regular document',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'simple',
title: 'Simple String',
type: 'string',
inputComponent: MyCustomString
}
]
}
This snippet is a "jumping-off point" for the creation of custom string inputs. It re-implements all of the functionality of a default
string type input and can be used to create a more detailed or customized string input.
The full walk-through for recreating this can be found in the official docs for Custom Inputs.
