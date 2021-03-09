Creating open graph images from structured content

Great open graph illustrations make your content stand out in social feeds. But they can also be hard to produce. Why rely on Sketch or Photoshop to create images for social sharing when your content already lives in your studio?

See how Henrique Doro built an asset source plugin for Sanity to create open graph images without using serverless functions, image editing software, or external digital asset management. While this plugin is named for its primary use, it can be used to create images of any kind based on specific schemas and React components.

