🗓️ Everything *[NYC] is back. A free gathering for AI builders. Sept 9

Jono Alford

Founder @ Roboto Studio - The Sanity & Next.js experts

jono@roboto.studio
Founder at Roboto Studio
United States
robotostudio.com
Joined: September 2019
Available for work

Latest contributions

Tool

PostHog A/B Testing

Page-level A/B testing for Sanity Studio driven by PostHog experiments: map PostHog variants to Sanity pages, with live experiment status, sync, and a kill switch.

Made with Sanity

Global Cycling Network: structured editorial publishing on Sanity and Next.js

Global Cycling Network is one of the biggest online cycling communities, and their newsroom moves at race speed. We rebuilt their editorial platform on Sanity and Next.js: riders, teams, and bikes modelled as reusable references, a slug-cluster system that lets editors spin up sections four levels deep without waiting on a developer, and a Vercel front end that keeps up on race day.

Guide

Our initial thoughts on Sanity Create

We give our honest thoughts in about the 4 hours since Sanity Create came out... Yes we're that fast.

robotostudio.com
Guide

Ultimate Sanity SEO best practices

A whole bunch of SEO best practices we've worked on in-house. Some set and forget, others more involved

robotostudio.com
Made with Sanity

Graftstudio

Building incredible editorial experiences for the independent Shopify specialists

Made with Sanity

Leaders In Consulting

Creating a multi-site, internationalised page builder for the premier consulting community

Guide

Using cursor to improve your Sanity DX

We're a little lazy, and frankly who wouldn't be with all this AI promising to replace us within 10 years? Well let us share with you our way of automating schema generation and improving DX with cursor

robotostudio.com
Guide

Get better at using Sanity Studio

Already using Sanity Studio and want to get faster at editing content, we got you some tips for improving your workflow

robotostudio.com
Guide

Gearing up with Sanity in 2024

Thinking of learning Sanity in 2024, here's our top tips to get you up and running in record time. Don't worry, we'll save you the stress of Typescript generation, naming conventions & our best practices

robotostudio.com
Made with Sanity

Futurepedia

5500+ AI Tools, one hell of a GROQ query and Top-notch Structured Content. Building the perfect editorial experience with Futurepedia

Guide

Making your editorial experience that little bit better

Building content in a CMS shouldn't be a pain. That's why we're bringing you some primo, no-nonsense tips to make your editorial experience joyous

robotostudio.com

Portable Text Mock Content

If you're looking to mockup portable text in Storybook without a Sanity backend, this is the schema you're looking for

Made with Sanity

Roboto Studio

Featured

Old faithful, but built in the app router. Testing out the latest and greatest features on our own website, now, with added purple.

Made with Sanity

Teckro

Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: Teckro Leverages Sanity CMS for Unmatched User Engagement

Made with Sanity

LiveMore Mortgages

We helped LiveMore migrate their components to a page builder to knock out landing pages with ease

Made with Sanity

Mortgage Rob

Big things come in small packages - This couldn't be more true for our hyper-speed turnaround, complete with real-time preview, and generative open graph images

Made with Sanity

Topaz Labs

We assisted Topaz Labs, the industry-leading AI enhancement suite, in creating a documentation system powered by Sanity, Next, Mux, and Chakra UI.

Guide

Who Needs a Head? Headless CMS and the Race for Content Velocity

Discover how a headless CMS can boost your content velocity, streamline collaboration, and revolutionise content creation with structured content. Unleash the power of headless.

robotostudio.com
Guide

11 top tips for SEO with Sanity & Next.js

We blast through our 11 top tips for improving Next.js & Sanity workflows. Harvest those low-hanging fruits, empower your content editors and ultimately climb your way inch by inch to the top of the SERP

robotostudio.com
Guide

Roboto Sanity top tip: the Grandma test

Whether you're a champion at building schemas or a complete novice, this top tip (in our opinion) has helped us simplify our schema workflow

robotostudio.com
Guide

Tips and tricks for building Sanity schema efficiently

Whether it's a page builder you're looking to create, or an article with authors, read time etc. We've got the starting point for you with this Sanity schema tips and tricks.

robotostudio.com
Guide

Choosing the right Sanity CMS Agency

We try and help by breaking down important aspects to look for when choosing an agency for building a Sanity CMS powered website/webapp.

robotostudio.com

About Jono

Founder of Roboto Studio, a web development studio hell-bent on blazing-fast websites, meta-rich SEO, and hyper-scalability. We build on Next.js, Vercel, and Sanity, the stack we have refined over years of client work to give editors a content experience that is second to none.

Expertise