Roboto Studio
We build blazing fast websites & webapps 🔥
How we rebuilt Nottingham's drug development experts' website
We worked with the DevelRx team as part of a new development venture. We were looking at what the best possible website could be for a small website with a real focus on feature rich SEO & performance.
What we manage to achieve was far above and beyond what we thought was possible within such a fast turnaround. Every element within the Sanity Studio had been carefully labelled to ensure CMS UX was top notch when building out pages.
