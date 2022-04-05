We wanted to build an ultra-fast, ultra efficient website for one of the best Pasta & Sandwich deli's in Nottingham. We've worked with Met (the founder) for a long time helping them grow their web-presence, and optimise their website.

For Solo Grano, the optimal usage of the website is a quick reference point for the in-house menu, or the two links to Deliveroo and Uber. However behind the scenes we create a rich funnel building system to allow them to quickly spin-up several landing pages with extreme efficiency.

Key features