Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

1st Call Immigration

By Roboto Studio

How we moved Nottingham's #1 independent immigration specialist into the JAMstack

Project Shots

1st Call Uk homepage - extremely simple - call or get in touch
Information about immigration with scope to expand on later versions

About the project

We worked with James from 1st Call Immigration to produce an ultra-fast website. It was extremely simple in nature and as it's always been our commitment to help local businesses we jumped at the chance.

The real task was finding the simplest method of booking a "free immigration consultation" with as little time of the clients as possible. We also wanted to be able to scale this to calendly in the future - see work on Key ESG

We simplified the pagebuilder to only a handful of different blocks to ensure James & the team could quickly build using what they have seen and gradually scale upwards.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Next.js Edge SSR

New edge server side rendering with Sanity to see what peak performance looks like

Roboto Studio

Key ESG

Controlling the ESG narrative with Next.js & Sanity

Roboto Studio

Solo Grano

Serving the finest Sanity experience for an Italian Deli

Roboto Studio

Roboto Studio Website

We've migrated the Roboto Studio over to Sanity. We're focused on creating scalable content-first solutions so Sanity is an ideal fit for us.

Roboto Studio