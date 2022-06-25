Roboto Studio
We build blazing fast websites & webapps 🔥
How we moved Nottingham's #1 independent immigration specialist into the JAMstack
We worked with James from 1st Call Immigration to produce an ultra-fast website. It was extremely simple in nature and as it's always been our commitment to help local businesses we jumped at the chance.
The real task was finding the simplest method of booking a "free immigration consultation" with as little time of the clients as possible. We also wanted to be able to scale this to calendly in the future - see work on Key ESG
We simplified the pagebuilder to only a handful of different blocks to ensure James & the team could quickly build using what they have seen and gradually scale upwards.
