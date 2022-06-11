Roboto Studio
We build blazing fast websites & webapps 🔥
Controlling the ESG narrative with Next.js & Sanity
We worked with the team at Key ESG to provide an ultra-fast, ultra-flexible website that they could scale up. The main objectives were to:
With the tight deadline set, and the ball rolling we focused on providing the CMS to the client early - We wanted to get everybody as familiar as possible with Sanity's frontend.
Because of the tightly coupled mono-repo we work with (and Turborepo). This allowed us to create block after block with agile feedback. We found this method to be extremely efficient - so much so we managed to build whole blog sections out in a day or two.
We cannot recommend enough Pauline from the Key ESG team, for her ability to think on her feet, hash out solutions on the fly and become comfortable with Sanity so fast, it made our head spin.
