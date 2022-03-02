Internal/External Next.js Link

Roboto Studio
We build blazing fast websites & webapps 🔥
Roboto is located at Nottingham, United Kingdom
Visit Roboto Studio's profile
Internal/External link based on the conditional field example with Next.js component starters
export default {
name: "customUrl",
title: "Custom URL",
type: "object",
fields: [
{
name: "external",
type: "url",
title: "URL",
hidden: ({ parent, value }) => !value && parent?.internal,
},
{
name: "internal",
type: "reference",
to: [{ type: "page" }, { type: "article" }, { type: "homePage" }],
hidden: ({ parent, value }) => !value && parent?.external,
},
],
};
import React from "react";
import Link from "next/link";
export default ({ href, children }) => {
return (
<>
{href?.internal ? (
<Link href={href.internal.slug.current}>{children}</Link>
) : href?.external ? (
<a href={href.external}>{children}</a>
) : null}
</>
);
};
import React from "react"; import Link from "next/link"; interface CustomLinkSchema { href: any; children: any; passHref?: any; } export default ({ href, children, ...props }: CustomLinkSchema) => { return ( <> {href?.internal ? ( <Link href={href.internal.slug.current} {...props}> {children} </Link> ) : href?.external ? ( <a href={href.external}>{children}</a> ) : null} </> ); };
We took the original Sanity conditional field for internal/external links, and built it into an object.
https://www.sanity.io/docs/conditional-fields#eda5e1b778e3
We've also included an example for routing with
Next/Link inside of a Next.js website. We are currently using this within the Roboto Studio site, with some added complexity, but we kept this version as stripped down as possible for a good starting point.
We build blazing fast websites & webapps 🔥
Quickly and easily validate your slug without having to work out the regex syntaxGo to Easy peasy URL Slug