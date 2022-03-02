Pricing update: Free users
Internal/External Next.js Link

By Roboto Studio

Internal/External link based on the conditional field example with Next.js component starters

Sanity Schema

export default {
  name: "customUrl",
  title: "Custom URL",
  type: "object",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "external",
      type: "url",
      title: "URL",
      hidden: ({ parent, value }) => !value && parent?.internal,
    },
    {
      name: "internal",
      type: "reference",
      to: [{ type: "page" }, { type: "article" }, { type: "homePage" }],
      hidden: ({ parent, value }) => !value && parent?.external,
    },
  ],
};

Next.js Component

import React from "react";
import Link from "next/link";


export default ({ href, children }) => {
  return (
    <>
      {href?.internal ? (
        <Link href={href.internal.slug.current}>{children}</Link>
      ) : href?.external ? (
        <a href={href.external}>{children}</a>
      ) : null}
    </>
  );
};

Next.js Typescript Component

import React from "react";
import Link from "next/link";

interface CustomLinkSchema {
  href: any;
  children: any;
  passHref?: any;
}

export default ({ href, children, ...props }: CustomLinkSchema) => {
  return (
    <>
      {href?.internal ? (
        <Link href={href.internal.slug.current} {...props}>
          {children}
        </Link>
      ) : href?.external ? (
        <a href={href.external}>{children}</a>
      ) : null}
    </>
  );
};

We took the original Sanity conditional field for internal/external links, and built it into an object.

https://www.sanity.io/docs/conditional-fields#eda5e1b778e3

We've also included an example for routing with Next/Link inside of a Next.js website. We are currently using this within the Roboto Studio site, with some added complexity, but we kept this version as stripped down as possible for a good starting point.

Contributor

