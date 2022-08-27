Roboto Studio
Nottingham UX powerhouse gets an overhaul with Sanity
We worked with Phil from Userfy to upgrade his previous website to be a fully fledged page builder experience. We wanted to ensure he could dynamically generate PPC pages, tweak menus and run user testing throughout.
They were blown away by how intuitive the editing experience was, the ability to spin up a full page within only half an hour, and onboard editors with very little previous CMS experience.
