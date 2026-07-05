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Jamb: antiques ecommerce on Sanity, Next.js, and headless Shopify

Jamb is a London design house selling antique and reproduction fireplaces, lighting, and furniture, most of it through enquiry rather than checkout. We merged Jamb and Hawker Antiques, two legacy PHP sites, into one platform rebuilt on Sanity, Next.js, and headless Shopify. Build times dropped from 30 minutes to three across 2,000+ pages, and the SEO equity held through the cutover.

By Roboto Studio & Jono and 3 others

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Project Shots

Jamb page-builder blocks let the client hotswap landing pages together
Variant products that allow to enquire or checkout through headless Shopify
Muted colour palettes with page-builder block level overrides
Jamb's home page and an antique product detail on mobile
Reproduction fireplaces and the mobile catalogue
Mood board and the product photography grid on mobile
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