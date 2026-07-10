Synacti is a buy-and-hold home for founder-built software companies, the kind that keeps a product and its team going rather than stripping it for parts. They wanted a web presence that felt as considered as that promise, and they wanted it quickly.

We generated over 90 percent of the components with v0.dev, which let us move at pace without letting quality slip. That freed the time to hand-build the parts AI generation does not give you for free: an interactive Matter.js hero where the falling shapes can be dragged and thrown, and a user-controlled theme picker that recolours the site on the fly.

The site runs on the Next.js App Router, which keeps the Core Web Vitals strong, and it is deployed on Vercel for fast delivery worldwide. Sanity owns the content, wired up with its Live Content API through Presentation, so the Synacti team get a visual page builder with real-time updates rather than a form-filling CMS.

The mix is the point. AI handled the repetitive component work, we spent our effort on the interaction design and the editing experience, and the result is a fast, playful site with a content setup the team actually enjoys running.

It shipped as a marketing site Synacti can extend themselves: new pages assemble from Sanity blocks, the theming carries across them, and adding a page never needs a developer.

☎︎ Book a call with us